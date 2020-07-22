9744 CYPRESS POND AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool tennis court volleyball court

The GOLF community of Pebble Creek offers this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath house! Beautiful, grey WOOD-PLANK TILE lines the main living areas. The formal living room and dining room greet you as you enter the house. The kitchen is full of cabinets, ALL APPLIANCES, has a breakfast nook, breakfast bar and closet pantry. The breakfast nook area leads you into the family/great room. All bedrooms are upstairs. The MASTER SUITE features a very spacious room, WALK-IN CLOSET, DUAL SINKS, WALK-IN SHOWER and a separate tub. The large laundry room is complete with full-sized front loading WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED. A huge SCREENED PATIO overlooks the expansive backyard. Enjoy the MANY community amenities which includes a pool, playgrounds, sand volleyball, tennis courts & basketball court. Don't miss this one! ** AVAILABLE NOW!! Pets with owner approval.