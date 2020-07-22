All apartments in Pebble Creek
Last updated April 21 2020 at 1:28 AM

9744 CYPRESS POND AVENUE

9744 Cypress Pond Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9744 Cypress Pond Avenue, Pebble Creek, FL 33647
Pebble Creek Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
The GOLF community of Pebble Creek offers this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath house! Beautiful, grey WOOD-PLANK TILE lines the main living areas. The formal living room and dining room greet you as you enter the house. The kitchen is full of cabinets, ALL APPLIANCES, has a breakfast nook, breakfast bar and closet pantry. The breakfast nook area leads you into the family/great room. All bedrooms are upstairs. The MASTER SUITE features a very spacious room, WALK-IN CLOSET, DUAL SINKS, WALK-IN SHOWER and a separate tub. The large laundry room is complete with full-sized front loading WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED. A huge SCREENED PATIO overlooks the expansive backyard. Enjoy the MANY community amenities which includes a pool, playgrounds, sand volleyball, tennis courts & basketball court. Don't miss this one! ** AVAILABLE NOW!! Pets with owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9744 CYPRESS POND AVENUE have any available units?
9744 CYPRESS POND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pebble Creek, FL.
What amenities does 9744 CYPRESS POND AVENUE have?
Some of 9744 CYPRESS POND AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9744 CYPRESS POND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
9744 CYPRESS POND AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9744 CYPRESS POND AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9744 CYPRESS POND AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 9744 CYPRESS POND AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 9744 CYPRESS POND AVENUE offers parking.
Does 9744 CYPRESS POND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9744 CYPRESS POND AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9744 CYPRESS POND AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 9744 CYPRESS POND AVENUE has a pool.
Does 9744 CYPRESS POND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 9744 CYPRESS POND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 9744 CYPRESS POND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9744 CYPRESS POND AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9744 CYPRESS POND AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9744 CYPRESS POND AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
