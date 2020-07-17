9450 Leatherwood Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse playground pool 24hr maintenance tennis court

LIVE OAK STUNNER Spectacular 5 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in the highly sought after community of Live Oak Preserve in Tampa. This beautiful family home boasts a whopping 2610 square feet of living space. This wonderful two story property features a spacious floor plan with wood flooring throughout the first floor living areas. The open chef's kitchen features stainless steel appliances, dark stained wood cabinets, granite counter tops, dual pantries, and large island with breakfast bar. The first floor features a large family room with two story exposed ceilings, formal dining room, and living room/office. The beautiful master suite features walk-in closets, dual sinks vanity, garden tub, walk-shower, and large balcony. The sliding doors from the kitchen and family room lead to covered patio which overlooks the spacious backyard and nature area. Great location in a great community. The Live Oak Preserve community offers plenty of amenities such as pool, clubhouse, tennis court, playground, walking trails, and much more. Contact us today for more information.



