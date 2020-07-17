All apartments in Pebble Creek
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:50 PM

9450 Leatherwood Avenue

9450 Leatherwood Way · No Longer Available
Location

9450 Leatherwood Way, Pebble Creek, FL 33647

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
tennis court
LIVE OAK STUNNER Spectacular 5 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in the highly sought after community of Live Oak Preserve in Tampa. This beautiful family home boasts a whopping 2610 square feet of living space. This wonderful two story property features a spacious floor plan with wood flooring throughout the first floor living areas. The open chef's kitchen features stainless steel appliances, dark stained wood cabinets, granite counter tops, dual pantries, and large island with breakfast bar. The first floor features a large family room with two story exposed ceilings, formal dining room, and living room/office. The beautiful master suite features walk-in closets, dual sinks vanity, garden tub, walk-shower, and large balcony. The sliding doors from the kitchen and family room lead to covered patio which overlooks the spacious backyard and nature area. Great location in a great community. The Live Oak Preserve community offers plenty of amenities such as pool, clubhouse, tennis court, playground, walking trails, and much more. Contact us today for more information.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9450 Leatherwood Avenue have any available units?
9450 Leatherwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pebble Creek, FL.
What amenities does 9450 Leatherwood Avenue have?
Some of 9450 Leatherwood Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9450 Leatherwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9450 Leatherwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9450 Leatherwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9450 Leatherwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9450 Leatherwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 9450 Leatherwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9450 Leatherwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9450 Leatherwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9450 Leatherwood Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9450 Leatherwood Avenue has a pool.
Does 9450 Leatherwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9450 Leatherwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9450 Leatherwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9450 Leatherwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9450 Leatherwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9450 Leatherwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
