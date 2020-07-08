All apartments in Pebble Creek
9308 FAIRWAY LAKES COURT

9308 Fairway Lakes Court · No Longer Available
Location

9308 Fairway Lakes Court, Pebble Creek, FL 33647
Pebble Creek Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Pristine Pebble Creek Golf Course Home located in quiet single street community of St. Andrews. Sought after New Tampa address with easy access to highways, shopping, entertainment, hospitals/medical, USF, top rated schools, & 4 golf courses. Immaculate 3 bed, 2 bath home, with neutral paint, boasts large great room plan with dining area and split bedrooms. Newly remodeled island kitchen with solid surface counters, hardwood cabinetry, smooth top range, & eat in nook in the kitchen. All 3 bedrooms have laminate flooring. Wet areas are tiled & great room is carpeted. Great room & master open to Extra Large Florida room. Heavy duty doors open to the Huge caged & tiled lanai with Canopy. Relax to serene private views of foliage & golf in the distance. Master boasts huge walk-in closet. Indoor washer and dryer, landscaping maintenance, access to community center including tennis, pool,& playground are all included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9308 FAIRWAY LAKES COURT have any available units?
9308 FAIRWAY LAKES COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pebble Creek, FL.
What amenities does 9308 FAIRWAY LAKES COURT have?
Some of 9308 FAIRWAY LAKES COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9308 FAIRWAY LAKES COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9308 FAIRWAY LAKES COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9308 FAIRWAY LAKES COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9308 FAIRWAY LAKES COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pebble Creek.
Does 9308 FAIRWAY LAKES COURT offer parking?
Yes, 9308 FAIRWAY LAKES COURT offers parking.
Does 9308 FAIRWAY LAKES COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9308 FAIRWAY LAKES COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9308 FAIRWAY LAKES COURT have a pool?
Yes, 9308 FAIRWAY LAKES COURT has a pool.
Does 9308 FAIRWAY LAKES COURT have accessible units?
No, 9308 FAIRWAY LAKES COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9308 FAIRWAY LAKES COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 9308 FAIRWAY LAKES COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9308 FAIRWAY LAKES COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9308 FAIRWAY LAKES COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

