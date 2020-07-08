9308 FAIRWAY LAKES COURT

Amenities
Pristine Pebble Creek Golf Course Home located in quiet single street community of St. Andrews. Sought after New Tampa address with easy access to highways, shopping, entertainment, hospitals/medical, USF, top rated schools, & 4 golf courses. Immaculate 3 bed, 2 bath home, with neutral paint, boasts large great room plan with dining area and split bedrooms. Newly remodeled island kitchen with solid surface counters, hardwood cabinetry, smooth top range, & eat in nook in the kitchen. All 3 bedrooms have laminate flooring. Wet areas are tiled & great room is carpeted. Great room & master open to Extra Large Florida room. Heavy duty doors open to the Huge caged & tiled lanai with Canopy. Relax to serene private views of foliage & golf in the distance. Master boasts huge walk-in closet. Indoor washer and dryer, landscaping maintenance, access to community center including tennis, pool,& playground are all included.