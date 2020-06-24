9106 Rockrose Dr.

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub extra storage granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious Cross Creek 4 Bedroom - Gorgeous 4/2 with 3 car garage! This home is beautiful! Formal living and dining as well as separate family room. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Laundry room is separate with extra storage. Master bath has garden tub and separate shower with large walk-in closet. Enjoy the 10x30 Air Conditioned Florida room or the screened lanai to the back of the house. This home is perfect for entertaining! Great location - close to amenities.



(RLNE4767962)