Spacious Cross Creek 4 Bedroom - Gorgeous 4/2 with 3 car garage! This home is beautiful! Formal living and dining as well as separate family room. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Laundry room is separate with extra storage. Master bath has garden tub and separate shower with large walk-in closet. Enjoy the 10x30 Air Conditioned Florida room or the screened lanai to the back of the house. This home is perfect for entertaining! Great location - close to amenities.
(RLNE4767962)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9106 Rockrose Dr. have any available units?
9106 Rockrose Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pebble Creek, FL.
What amenities does 9106 Rockrose Dr. have?
Some of 9106 Rockrose Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9106 Rockrose Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
9106 Rockrose Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9106 Rockrose Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9106 Rockrose Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 9106 Rockrose Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 9106 Rockrose Dr. offers parking.
Does 9106 Rockrose Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9106 Rockrose Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9106 Rockrose Dr. have a pool?
No, 9106 Rockrose Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 9106 Rockrose Dr. have accessible units?
No, 9106 Rockrose Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 9106 Rockrose Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9106 Rockrose Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9106 Rockrose Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9106 Rockrose Dr. has units with air conditioning.