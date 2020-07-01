20762 Great Laurel Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Open and spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath home in the gated community of Live Oak Preserve. Attached 2 car garage. Laminate wood floors in the large great room and one of the bedrooms. Includes all appliances including a gas stove and full size washer & dryer. Split bedroom plan. Community features: Card Entry, Deed Restrictions, Fitness, Gated Community, Playground, Security, Tennis Courts Community Pool and Recreational Facilities. Walking distance to "A" Elementary and Middle Schools - minutes to shopping, groceries, restaurants and WireGrass Mall. Close to I75. Located in the center of Live Oak Preserve, the fabulous Clubhouse features include: ï¿½?ï¿½Large Pool ï¿½?ï¿½Shallow children's water play area including water slides ï¿½?ï¿½Jacuzzi ï¿½?ï¿½Tennis courts ï¿½?ï¿½Fitness room with weights and fitness equipment ï¿½?ï¿½Vending machines ï¿½?ï¿½Covered children's playground ï¿½?ï¿½Full kitchen and meeting rooms available for parties or meetings. Fore more details, call Listing Agent Vicki Paul at 813-230-0235 today!