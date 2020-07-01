All apartments in Pebble Creek
Find more places like 20762 Great Laurel Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pebble Creek, FL
/
20762 Great Laurel Ave
Last updated February 21 2020 at 8:35 AM

20762 Great Laurel Ave

20762 Great Laurel Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pebble Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

20762 Great Laurel Avenue, Pebble Creek, FL 33647

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Open and spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath home in the gated community of Live Oak Preserve. Attached 2 car garage. Laminate wood floors in the large great room and one of the bedrooms. Includes all appliances including a gas stove and full size washer & dryer. Split bedroom plan. Community features: Card Entry, Deed Restrictions, Fitness, Gated Community, Playground, Security, Tennis Courts Community Pool and Recreational Facilities. Walking distance to "A" Elementary and Middle Schools - minutes to shopping, groceries, restaurants and WireGrass Mall. Close to I75. Located in the center of Live Oak Preserve, the fabulous Clubhouse features include: ï¿½?ï¿½Large Pool ï¿½?ï¿½Shallow children's water play area including water slides ï¿½?ï¿½Jacuzzi ï¿½?ï¿½Tennis courts ï¿½?ï¿½Fitness room with weights and fitness equipment ï¿½?ï¿½Vending machines ï¿½?ï¿½Covered children's playground ï¿½?ï¿½Full kitchen and meeting rooms available for parties or meetings. Fore more details, call Listing Agent Vicki Paul at 813-230-0235 today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20762 Great Laurel Ave have any available units?
20762 Great Laurel Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pebble Creek, FL.
What amenities does 20762 Great Laurel Ave have?
Some of 20762 Great Laurel Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20762 Great Laurel Ave currently offering any rent specials?
20762 Great Laurel Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20762 Great Laurel Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 20762 Great Laurel Ave is pet friendly.
Does 20762 Great Laurel Ave offer parking?
Yes, 20762 Great Laurel Ave offers parking.
Does 20762 Great Laurel Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20762 Great Laurel Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20762 Great Laurel Ave have a pool?
Yes, 20762 Great Laurel Ave has a pool.
Does 20762 Great Laurel Ave have accessible units?
No, 20762 Great Laurel Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 20762 Great Laurel Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20762 Great Laurel Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 20762 Great Laurel Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20762 Great Laurel Ave has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Links at Pebble Creek
18940 Pebble Links Cir
Pebble Creek, FL 33647

Similar Pages

Pebble Creek 1 BedroomsPebble Creek 2 Bedrooms
Pebble Creek Apartments with ParkingPebble Creek Apartments with Pool
Pebble Creek Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLDade City, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLFuller Heights, FLMinneola, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FL
Oldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLHomosassa, FLInverness, FLNew Port Richey East, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg