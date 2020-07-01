20762 Great Laurel Ave

Amenities
Open and spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath home in the gated community of Live Oak Preserve. Attached 2 car garage. Laminate wood floors in the large great room and one of the bedrooms. Includes all appliances including a gas stove and full size washer & dryer. Split bedroom plan. Community features: Card Entry, Deed Restrictions, Fitness, Gated Community, Playground, Security, Tennis Courts Community Pool and Recreational Facilities. Walking distance to "A" Elementary and Middle Schools - minutes to shopping, groceries, restaurants and WireGrass Mall. Close to I75. Located in the center of Live Oak Preserve, the fabulous Clubhouse features include: ï¿½?ï¿½Large Pool ï¿½?ï¿½Shallow children's water play area including water slides ï¿½?ï¿½Jacuzzi ï¿½?ï¿½Tennis courts ï¿½?ï¿½Fitness room with weights and fitness equipment ï¿½?ï¿½Vending machines ï¿½?ï¿½Covered children's playground ï¿½?ï¿½Full kitchen and meeting rooms available for parties or meetings. Fore more details, call Listing Agent Vicki Paul at 813-230-0235 today!