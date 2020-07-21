All apartments in Pebble Creek
Find more places like 20714 WHITEWOOD WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pebble Creek, FL
/
20714 WHITEWOOD WAY
Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:13 AM

20714 WHITEWOOD WAY

20714 Whitewood Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pebble Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

20714 Whitewood Way, Pebble Creek, FL 33647

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home in a desirable GATED Live Oak Preserve Community with resort style amenities that includes tennis courts, club housse with state-of-the-art fitness center, spa, water park, playground, tennis courts, basketball, volleyball and lots of walking trails. The double entry doors will welcome you into your home with separate living & dining rooms. The home features modern neutral upgraded interior paint for easy cleaning & trimmed with 5 1/4 baseboards, crown molding and modern lighting throughout. The Kitchen includes an upgraded gas range, gorgeous back splash and the island bar top that opens to the breakfast dinette and spacious family room perfect for entertaining. The owner's suite is well designed with double doors and plenty of space for a sitting area. Separate owner's walk-in closets leading to the owner's bathroom with a jetted tub and 2 sinks with a vanity and a large shower. All the bedrooms are very spacious with ample elbow room. The upstairs hall bath includes a large vanity with double sinks. Enjoy the private fenced back yard year round on your large screed covered lanai with panoramic views of the tranquil conservation. The lanai includes ceiling fans with lights, tile floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20714 WHITEWOOD WAY have any available units?
20714 WHITEWOOD WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pebble Creek, FL.
What amenities does 20714 WHITEWOOD WAY have?
Some of 20714 WHITEWOOD WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20714 WHITEWOOD WAY currently offering any rent specials?
20714 WHITEWOOD WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20714 WHITEWOOD WAY pet-friendly?
No, 20714 WHITEWOOD WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pebble Creek.
Does 20714 WHITEWOOD WAY offer parking?
Yes, 20714 WHITEWOOD WAY offers parking.
Does 20714 WHITEWOOD WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20714 WHITEWOOD WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20714 WHITEWOOD WAY have a pool?
No, 20714 WHITEWOOD WAY does not have a pool.
Does 20714 WHITEWOOD WAY have accessible units?
No, 20714 WHITEWOOD WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 20714 WHITEWOOD WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20714 WHITEWOOD WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 20714 WHITEWOOD WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 20714 WHITEWOOD WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Links at Pebble Creek
18940 Pebble Links Cir
Pebble Creek, FL 33647

Similar Pages

Pebble Creek 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPebble Creek 2 Bedroom Apartments
Pebble Creek Apartments with GaragesPebble Creek Apartments with Parking
Pebble Creek Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLDade City, FLMango, FLSouth Brooksville, FLFeather Sound, FLRidgecrest, FLGibsonton, FL
Elfers, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLKeystone, FLMemphis, FLCitrus Park, FLNew Port Richey East, FLOldsmar, FLSafety Harbor, FLSugarmill Woods, FLCheval, FLFuller Heights, FLHoliday, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg