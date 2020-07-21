20714 WHITEWOOD WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground garage hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home in a desirable GATED Live Oak Preserve Community with resort style amenities that includes tennis courts, club housse with state-of-the-art fitness center, spa, water park, playground, tennis courts, basketball, volleyball and lots of walking trails. The double entry doors will welcome you into your home with separate living & dining rooms. The home features modern neutral upgraded interior paint for easy cleaning & trimmed with 5 1/4 baseboards, crown molding and modern lighting throughout. The Kitchen includes an upgraded gas range, gorgeous back splash and the island bar top that opens to the breakfast dinette and spacious family room perfect for entertaining. The owner's suite is well designed with double doors and plenty of space for a sitting area. Separate owner's walk-in closets leading to the owner's bathroom with a jetted tub and 2 sinks with a vanity and a large shower. All the bedrooms are very spacious with ample elbow room. The upstairs hall bath includes a large vanity with double sinks. Enjoy the private fenced back yard year round on your large screed covered lanai with panoramic views of the tranquil conservation. The lanai includes ceiling fans with lights, tile floor.