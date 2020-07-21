All apartments in Pebble Creek
Find more places like 20629 GREAT LAUREL AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pebble Creek, FL
/
20629 GREAT LAUREL AVENUE
Last updated August 19 2019 at 7:31 PM

20629 GREAT LAUREL AVENUE

20629 Great Laurel Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pebble Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

20629 Great Laurel Avenue, Pebble Creek, FL 33647

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Welcome to 20629 Great Laurel Avenue. This immaculate three bedroom, two bedroom home is move in ready. It has been freshly painted and new tile has been installed in the second bath and laundry room. A new stove is also being installed. You will enjoy drinking you morning coffee on the patio and looking at the pond out back. This home is located in the popular neighborhood of Live Oak. The community clubhouse has a fitness center, pool, party room and other fun activities for the family. It has highly rated schools and is conveniently located near restaurants, shopping, hospitals and major highway. You can pack your bags and move right. Make you appointment today. You won't be disappointed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20629 GREAT LAUREL AVENUE have any available units?
20629 GREAT LAUREL AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pebble Creek, FL.
What amenities does 20629 GREAT LAUREL AVENUE have?
Some of 20629 GREAT LAUREL AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20629 GREAT LAUREL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
20629 GREAT LAUREL AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20629 GREAT LAUREL AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 20629 GREAT LAUREL AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pebble Creek.
Does 20629 GREAT LAUREL AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 20629 GREAT LAUREL AVENUE offers parking.
Does 20629 GREAT LAUREL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20629 GREAT LAUREL AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20629 GREAT LAUREL AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 20629 GREAT LAUREL AVENUE has a pool.
Does 20629 GREAT LAUREL AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 20629 GREAT LAUREL AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 20629 GREAT LAUREL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20629 GREAT LAUREL AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20629 GREAT LAUREL AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20629 GREAT LAUREL AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Links at Pebble Creek
18940 Pebble Links Cir
Pebble Creek, FL 33647

Similar Pages

Pebble Creek 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPebble Creek 2 Bedroom Apartments
Pebble Creek Apartments with GaragesPebble Creek Apartments with Parking
Pebble Creek Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLDade City, FLMango, FLSouth Brooksville, FLFeather Sound, FLRidgecrest, FLGibsonton, FL
Elfers, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLKeystone, FLMemphis, FLCitrus Park, FLNew Port Richey East, FLOldsmar, FLSafety Harbor, FLSugarmill Woods, FLCheval, FLFuller Heights, FLHoliday, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg