Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool

Welcome to 20629 Great Laurel Avenue. This immaculate three bedroom, two bedroom home is move in ready. It has been freshly painted and new tile has been installed in the second bath and laundry room. A new stove is also being installed. You will enjoy drinking you morning coffee on the patio and looking at the pond out back. This home is located in the popular neighborhood of Live Oak. The community clubhouse has a fitness center, pool, party room and other fun activities for the family. It has highly rated schools and is conveniently located near restaurants, shopping, hospitals and major highway. You can pack your bags and move right. Make you appointment today. You won't be disappointed