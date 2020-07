Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss out on this comfortable home! This property features a two-car garage, and tiled first floor with carpet on second level. The kitchen is equipped with modern updated appliances, recessed lighting, solid surface countertops, and a breakfast bar. The master bathroom provides a dual vanity sink, a garden tub, and a separate shower. Relax on the balcony situated on the 2nd level in guest bedroom, or cook out on the covered back patio. Make this house your home and apply today!