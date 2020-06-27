All apartments in Pebble Creek
Last updated October 19 2019 at 11:35 AM

20304 OAK KEY COURT

20304 Oak Key Court · No Longer Available
Location

20304 Oak Key Court, Pebble Creek, FL 33647

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
NEW TAMPA TOWNHOME - 3 BEDROOM/2.5 BATH/2-CAR GARAGE- Beautiful Live Oak Subdivison (Gated). This community features a Resort-Style Pool, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, and Fitness Center. You will feel like you are on vacation every day. There are multiple community events for everyone for your enjoyment. This home is light and bright. Downstairs features the living room, dining area, kitchen and laundry. There is a two-car garage with automatic garage door opener. Upstairs features the spacious master suite with walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms and a bathroom complete the setting. Close to Wiregrass Shops, Premium Outlet Mall, New Tampa Nature Park, and I-75. NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20304 OAK KEY COURT have any available units?
20304 OAK KEY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pebble Creek, FL.
What amenities does 20304 OAK KEY COURT have?
Some of 20304 OAK KEY COURT's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20304 OAK KEY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
20304 OAK KEY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20304 OAK KEY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 20304 OAK KEY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pebble Creek.
Does 20304 OAK KEY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 20304 OAK KEY COURT offers parking.
Does 20304 OAK KEY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20304 OAK KEY COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20304 OAK KEY COURT have a pool?
Yes, 20304 OAK KEY COURT has a pool.
Does 20304 OAK KEY COURT have accessible units?
No, 20304 OAK KEY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 20304 OAK KEY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20304 OAK KEY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 20304 OAK KEY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 20304 OAK KEY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
