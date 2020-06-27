20304 OAK KEY COURT

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

NEW TAMPA TOWNHOME - 3 BEDROOM/2.5 BATH/2-CAR GARAGE- Beautiful Live Oak Subdivison (Gated). This community features a Resort-Style Pool, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, and Fitness Center. You will feel like you are on vacation every day. There are multiple community events for everyone for your enjoyment. This home is light and bright. Downstairs features the living room, dining area, kitchen and laundry. There is a two-car garage with automatic garage door opener. Upstairs features the spacious master suite with walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms and a bathroom complete the setting. Close to Wiregrass Shops, Premium Outlet Mall, New Tampa Nature Park, and I-75. NO PETS.