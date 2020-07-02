20170 BAY CEDAR AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher walk in closets gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool tennis court

Stunning 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Florida Home located in a desirable New Tampa Gated Community. The SPACIOUS open floor plan with triple sliding doors boosting your living space to screened lanai is PERFECT for Entertaining. The first floor offers high ceilings, formal dining room, formal living room/Office space, large laundry room and half bath. The large gourmet kitchen has 2 pantrys, a breakfast-bar, a nook & opens to the family-room. This home also offers you a luxury master suite with double doors, his and her walk in closets, his and her vanities, large separate shower and a relaxing garden tube. The OUTDOOR LIVING space provides you a large backyard with privacy. You will not be disappointed. Live Oak Preserve is located in the heart of New Tampa, walking distance to all public schools, featuring 24-Hour Manned Gate, Community Clubhouse with a fitness center, resort style pool, tennis courts and more. Within minutes of USF, VA,Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel. Home is occupied by owners until early May.