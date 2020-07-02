All apartments in Pebble Creek
20170 BAY CEDAR AVENUE

20170 Bay Cedar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

20170 Bay Cedar Avenue, Pebble Creek, FL 33647

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Stunning 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Florida Home located in a desirable New Tampa Gated Community. The SPACIOUS open floor plan with triple sliding doors boosting your living space to screened lanai is PERFECT for Entertaining. The first floor offers high ceilings, formal dining room, formal living room/Office space, large laundry room and half bath. The large gourmet kitchen has 2 pantrys, a breakfast-bar, a nook & opens to the family-room. This home also offers you a luxury master suite with double doors, his and her walk in closets, his and her vanities, large separate shower and a relaxing garden tube. The OUTDOOR LIVING space provides you a large backyard with privacy. You will not be disappointed. Live Oak Preserve is located in the heart of New Tampa, walking distance to all public schools, featuring 24-Hour Manned Gate, Community Clubhouse with a fitness center, resort style pool, tennis courts and more. Within minutes of USF, VA,Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel. Home is occupied by owners until early May.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20170 BAY CEDAR AVENUE have any available units?
20170 BAY CEDAR AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pebble Creek, FL.
What amenities does 20170 BAY CEDAR AVENUE have?
Some of 20170 BAY CEDAR AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20170 BAY CEDAR AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
20170 BAY CEDAR AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20170 BAY CEDAR AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 20170 BAY CEDAR AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pebble Creek.
Does 20170 BAY CEDAR AVENUE offer parking?
No, 20170 BAY CEDAR AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 20170 BAY CEDAR AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20170 BAY CEDAR AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20170 BAY CEDAR AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 20170 BAY CEDAR AVENUE has a pool.
Does 20170 BAY CEDAR AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 20170 BAY CEDAR AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 20170 BAY CEDAR AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20170 BAY CEDAR AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20170 BAY CEDAR AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20170 BAY CEDAR AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

