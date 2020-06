20152 OAKFLOWER AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

LUXURY HOME w/No Carpet on CONSERVATION-Lot w/Unobstructed WATER & NATURE VIEWS! Located within the GATED Community of: LIVE OAK in New Tampa! HOME BOASTS: 4 BEDROOMS + BONUS, 3.5 BATHROOMS, 3-CAR L-Shaped GARAGE, 3163sqft, LANAI & Breathtaking VIEWS! Beautiful WOOD & TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT! Spacious GOURMET KITCHEN w/CUSTOM-GRANITE-COUNTERS, 42” WOOD CABINETS, CENTER-ISLAND + VIEW that Makes You Want To Do the Dishes! DOWNSTAIRS You'll find 1 Extra-Bedroom/GUEST-SUITE & UPSTAIRS You'll find the Enormous BONUS LOFT ROOM + 3 very generously-sized Bedrooms (INCLUDING the Master-Suite). The MASTER-SUITE features 2 Huge WALK-IN CLOSETS & VIEWS which make you feel as though You Are In Your Own Private PARADISE! SPA-Like MASTER-BATHROOM w/Expansive GRANITE DUAL-SINK VANITY, GARDEN TUB & SEPARATE TILED-SHOWER! Become Immersed w/the AMBIANCE of NATURE's CALMING SOUNDS & TRANQUILITY which Completely Surrounds This Custom Estate Home! THIS HOME/Property HAS NOT Been Available Since Originally Purchased From Builder! LIVE OAK PRESERVE AMENITIES INCLUDE: GUARD-GATE, POOL, CLUBHOUSE, FITNESS, TENNIS, PARKS, Etc! JUST MINUTES TO: TOP-RATED SCHOOLS, I-75, RESTAURANTS, MOFFITT, FL HOSPITAL, SHOPS @ WIREGRASS, CENTER-ICE, PREMIUM OUTLET MALL & Much More!