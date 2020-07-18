All apartments in Pebble Creek
Find more places like 20127 OAKFLOWER AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pebble Creek, FL
/
20127 OAKFLOWER AVENUE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

20127 OAKFLOWER AVENUE

20127 Oakflower Avenue · (813) 317-5831
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pebble Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

20127 Oakflower Avenue, Pebble Creek, FL 33647

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,295

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3171 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Location!!!! Gated!!! good school!!! Resort clubhouse!!! Granite countertop!!! Gorgeous Energy Star certified home built in 2011, located in a gated community Live Oak which offers 3,171 sq.ft, 4 bedrooms, theater/game room with a huge loft, 2.5 bathrooms, 3 car garage, and pond views. The gourmet kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a butler's pantry, walk-in pantry, 42" upper cabinetry with crown molding, and a separate breakfast nook with views of the pond. The kitchen opens to the family room offering ceramic tile flooring and slide doors to the back yard. A graceful archway leads to the formal dining room featuring a vaulted ceiling. Other features include custom painting, 18'' tile flooring, columns, archways, spacious rooms, California closet systems; downstairs master suite has vaulted ceiling, dual vanities with granite countertops, a large glass shower, and garden tub and huge walk-in closet. The large utility room downstairs also. The upstairs includes three additional spacious bedrooms with large closets. An oversized double door bonus room fits all-purpose such as game, theater, office. The huge loft is for the whole family. Live Oak Preserve offers Huge resort-style clubhouse has a pool with a section with slides, water cannons, gym, playroom, 3 basketball courts, 2 tennis courts, hot tub, playground & picnic area, billiards room, schools located within the community. Convenient to restaurants, shops, close I-75, and I-275. Within minutes drive to Wiregrass Mall, Center Ice, Premier Outlet Mall, Florida Hospital.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20127 OAKFLOWER AVENUE have any available units?
20127 OAKFLOWER AVENUE has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20127 OAKFLOWER AVENUE have?
Some of 20127 OAKFLOWER AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20127 OAKFLOWER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
20127 OAKFLOWER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20127 OAKFLOWER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 20127 OAKFLOWER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pebble Creek.
Does 20127 OAKFLOWER AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 20127 OAKFLOWER AVENUE offers parking.
Does 20127 OAKFLOWER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20127 OAKFLOWER AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20127 OAKFLOWER AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 20127 OAKFLOWER AVENUE has a pool.
Does 20127 OAKFLOWER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 20127 OAKFLOWER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 20127 OAKFLOWER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20127 OAKFLOWER AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20127 OAKFLOWER AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20127 OAKFLOWER AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 20127 OAKFLOWER AVENUE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Links at Pebble Creek
18940 Pebble Links Cir
Pebble Creek, FL 33647

Similar Pages

Pebble Creek 1 BedroomsPebble Creek 2 Bedrooms
Pebble Creek Apartments with GaragesPebble Creek Apartments with Parking
Pebble Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLDade City, FLMango, FLSouth Brooksville, FLFeather Sound, FLRidgecrest, FLGibsonton, FL
Elfers, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLKeystone, FLMemphis, FLCitrus Park, FLNew Port Richey East, FLOldsmar, FLSafety Harbor, FLSugarmill Woods, FLCheval, FLFuller Heights, FLHoliday, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity