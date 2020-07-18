20127 OAKFLOWER AVENUE

Amenities
Location!!!! Gated!!! good school!!! Resort clubhouse!!! Granite countertop!!! Gorgeous Energy Star certified home built in 2011, located in a gated community Live Oak which offers 3,171 sq.ft, 4 bedrooms, theater/game room with a huge loft, 2.5 bathrooms, 3 car garage, and pond views. The gourmet kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a butler's pantry, walk-in pantry, 42" upper cabinetry with crown molding, and a separate breakfast nook with views of the pond. The kitchen opens to the family room offering ceramic tile flooring and slide doors to the back yard. A graceful archway leads to the formal dining room featuring a vaulted ceiling. Other features include custom painting, 18'' tile flooring, columns, archways, spacious rooms, California closet systems; downstairs master suite has vaulted ceiling, dual vanities with granite countertops, a large glass shower, and garden tub and huge walk-in closet. The large utility room downstairs also. The upstairs includes three additional spacious bedrooms with large closets. An oversized double door bonus room fits all-purpose such as game, theater, office. The huge loft is for the whole family. Live Oak Preserve offers Huge resort-style clubhouse has a pool with a section with slides, water cannons, gym, playroom, 3 basketball courts, 2 tennis courts, hot tub, playground & picnic area, billiards room, schools located within the community. Convenient to restaurants, shops, close I-75, and I-275. Within minutes drive to Wiregrass Mall, Center Ice, Premier Outlet Mall, Florida Hospital.