20127 OAKFLOWER AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym game room parking playground pool pool table garage hot tub media room tennis court

Location!!!! Gated!!! good school!!! Resort clubhouse!!! Granite countertop!!! Gorgeous Energy Star certified home built in 2011, located in a gated community Live Oak which offers 3,171 sq.ft, 4 bedrooms, theater/game room with a huge loft, 2.5 bathrooms, 3 car garage, and pond views. The gourmet kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a butler's pantry, walk-in pantry, 42" upper cabinetry with crown molding, and a separate breakfast nook with views of the pond. The kitchen opens to the family room offering ceramic tile flooring and slide doors to the back yard. A graceful archway leads to the formal dining room featuring a vaulted ceiling. Other features include custom painting, 18'' tile flooring, columns, archways, spacious rooms, California closet systems; downstairs master suite has vaulted ceiling, dual vanities with granite countertops, a large glass shower, and garden tub and huge walk-in closet. The large utility room downstairs also. The upstairs includes three additional spacious bedrooms with large closets. An oversized double door bonus room fits all-purpose such as game, theater, office. The huge loft is for the whole family. Live Oak Preserve offers Huge resort-style clubhouse has a pool with a section with slides, water cannons, gym, playroom, 3 basketball courts, 2 tennis courts, hot tub, playground & picnic area, billiards room, schools located within the community. Convenient to restaurants, shops, close I-75, and I-275. Within minutes drive to Wiregrass Mall, Center Ice, Premier Outlet Mall, Florida Hospital.