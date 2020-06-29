20127 BAY CEDAR AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool pool table putting green garage tennis court

Gated!!! Resort Clubhouse!!! Good school!!! Gorgeous 2 story home located in the popular gated community of Live Oak which offers resort clubhouse. Boasting 2,614SF, 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, and 2 Car Garage. Welcoming front porch and a spacious double door leads to the open floor plan. The first floor provides a beautiful ceramic tile. The chef kitchen is complete with granite counters, black appliances, 42" cherry cabinets, built-in desk and a breakfast bar which flows into the large family room, perfect for entertaining with easy access sliders to the large screened lanai featuring a hurricane shutter with conservation view. The formal living and dining rooms add more space for Family Fun. The family room also opens to the stairway to the 2nd floor where all the bedrooms are located. The master suite has a double door entry and 2 walk-In closets and the master bath is complete with a garden tub, separate shower, and double sinks. The master bed and one bedroom enjoy second screened lanai featuring a hurricane shutter. Live Oak is centrally located and a Well established Gated community mature landscaping and a spectacular amenity center that includes a swimming pool, playground, basketball and tennis courts, indoor billiards room, golf putting green, over 4000 sq ft of the usable clubhouse. Convenient to restaurants, shops, wiregrass mall, outlet, and the new Wesley Chapel Hospital. Only 2 miles from I-75