20127 BAY CEDAR AVENUE
Last updated April 22 2020 at 4:06 AM

20127 BAY CEDAR AVENUE

20127 Bay Cedar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

20127 Bay Cedar Avenue, Pebble Creek, FL 33647

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
pool table
putting green
garage
tennis court
Gated!!! Resort Clubhouse!!! Good school!!! Gorgeous 2 story home located in the popular gated community of Live Oak which offers resort clubhouse. Boasting 2,614SF, 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, and 2 Car Garage. Welcoming front porch and a spacious double door leads to the open floor plan. The first floor provides a beautiful ceramic tile. The chef kitchen is complete with granite counters, black appliances, 42" cherry cabinets, built-in desk and a breakfast bar which flows into the large family room, perfect for entertaining with easy access sliders to the large screened lanai featuring a hurricane shutter with conservation view. The formal living and dining rooms add more space for Family Fun. The family room also opens to the stairway to the 2nd floor where all the bedrooms are located. The master suite has a double door entry and 2 walk-In closets and the master bath is complete with a garden tub, separate shower, and double sinks. The master bed and one bedroom enjoy second screened lanai featuring a hurricane shutter. Live Oak is centrally located and a Well established Gated community mature landscaping and a spectacular amenity center that includes a swimming pool, playground, basketball and tennis courts, indoor billiards room, golf putting green, over 4000 sq ft of the usable clubhouse. Convenient to restaurants, shops, wiregrass mall, outlet, and the new Wesley Chapel Hospital. Only 2 miles from I-75

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20127 BAY CEDAR AVENUE have any available units?
20127 BAY CEDAR AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pebble Creek, FL.
What amenities does 20127 BAY CEDAR AVENUE have?
Some of 20127 BAY CEDAR AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20127 BAY CEDAR AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
20127 BAY CEDAR AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20127 BAY CEDAR AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 20127 BAY CEDAR AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pebble Creek.
Does 20127 BAY CEDAR AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 20127 BAY CEDAR AVENUE offers parking.
Does 20127 BAY CEDAR AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20127 BAY CEDAR AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20127 BAY CEDAR AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 20127 BAY CEDAR AVENUE has a pool.
Does 20127 BAY CEDAR AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 20127 BAY CEDAR AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 20127 BAY CEDAR AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20127 BAY CEDAR AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20127 BAY CEDAR AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20127 BAY CEDAR AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
