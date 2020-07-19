20119 OAKFLOWER AVENUE

Amenities
This gorgeous Saratoga home is located in the gated community of Live Oak Preserve. This energy efficient home is elegant complete with new carpet, new paint , tray ceilings,, and boasts over 3900sq ft with 6 bedrooms 4 full baths, office, formal dining, den, kitchen with eat-in area, bonus room, 3 car garage surrounded by conservation views. The gourmet kitchen has plentiful cabinetry, granite counter tops, island, stainless steel appliances, , smooth cook-top, microwave and a butler/walk-in pantry. 1st floor also features an office with French doors and a bedroom and full bath that is private and perfect for a guest suite. On the 2nd floor, you will find the spacious master suite with his/hers walk-in closets and offers a beautiful view. The master bathroom has a spa-like feel with dual vanities, huge tub, enormous walk-in shower, granite counter tops and linen closet. Minutes from Wiregrass Mall, Florida Hospital, Tampa Premium Outlet Mall. Close to I-75 & I-275. Live Oak Preserve is in the heart of New Tampa, featuring a community clubhouse with fitness center, resort style pool, tennis and basketball courts, playground, and more.