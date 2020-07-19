20119 OAKFLOWER AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage guest suite hot tub tennis court

This gorgeous Saratoga home is located in the gated community of Live Oak Preserve. This energy efficient home is elegant complete with new carpet, new paint , tray ceilings,, and boasts over 3900sq ft with 6 bedrooms 4 full baths, office, formal dining, den, kitchen with eat-in area, bonus room, 3 car garage surrounded by conservation views. The gourmet kitchen has plentiful cabinetry, granite counter tops, island, stainless steel appliances, , smooth cook-top, microwave and a butler/walk-in pantry. 1st floor also features an office with French doors and a bedroom and full bath that is private and perfect for a guest suite. On the 2nd floor, you will find the spacious master suite with his/hers walk-in closets and offers a beautiful view. The master bathroom has a spa-like feel with dual vanities, huge tub, enormous walk-in shower, granite counter tops and linen closet. Minutes from Wiregrass Mall, Florida Hospital, Tampa Premium Outlet Mall. Close to I-75 & I-275. Live Oak Preserve is in the heart of New Tampa, featuring a community clubhouse with fitness center, resort style pool, tennis and basketball courts, playground, and more.