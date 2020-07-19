All apartments in Pebble Creek
Pebble Creek, FL
20119 OAKFLOWER AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20119 OAKFLOWER AVENUE

20119 Oakflower Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

20119 Oakflower Avenue, Pebble Creek, FL 33647

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest suite
hot tub
tennis court
This gorgeous Saratoga home is located in the gated community of Live Oak Preserve. This energy efficient home is elegant complete with new carpet, new paint , tray ceilings,, and boasts over 3900sq ft with 6 bedrooms 4 full baths, office, formal dining, den, kitchen with eat-in area, bonus room, 3 car garage surrounded by conservation views. The gourmet kitchen has plentiful cabinetry, granite counter tops, island, stainless steel appliances, , smooth cook-top, microwave and a butler/walk-in pantry. 1st floor also features an office with French doors and a bedroom and full bath that is private and perfect for a guest suite. On the 2nd floor, you will find the spacious master suite with his/hers walk-in closets and offers a beautiful view. The master bathroom has a spa-like feel with dual vanities, huge tub, enormous walk-in shower, granite counter tops and linen closet. Minutes from Wiregrass Mall, Florida Hospital, Tampa Premium Outlet Mall. Close to I-75 & I-275. Live Oak Preserve is in the heart of New Tampa, featuring a community clubhouse with fitness center, resort style pool, tennis and basketball courts, playground, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20119 OAKFLOWER AVENUE have any available units?
20119 OAKFLOWER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pebble Creek, FL.
What amenities does 20119 OAKFLOWER AVENUE have?
Some of 20119 OAKFLOWER AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20119 OAKFLOWER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
20119 OAKFLOWER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20119 OAKFLOWER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 20119 OAKFLOWER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pebble Creek.
Does 20119 OAKFLOWER AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 20119 OAKFLOWER AVENUE offers parking.
Does 20119 OAKFLOWER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20119 OAKFLOWER AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20119 OAKFLOWER AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 20119 OAKFLOWER AVENUE has a pool.
Does 20119 OAKFLOWER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 20119 OAKFLOWER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 20119 OAKFLOWER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20119 OAKFLOWER AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20119 OAKFLOWER AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20119 OAKFLOWER AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
