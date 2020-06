Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool tennis court

One Level single home with open floor plan in Beautiful Gated Community of Live Oak Preserve. Inviting front porch leading to front door that opens to large living dining Great room area. Separate eating area next to kitchen and Florida room. Check out the resort Style Clubhouse, Pool, Tennis Courts and Playground. Shoppings, Schools and Hospitals are near. This is Florida Living. Come and make it your home.