All apartments in Pebble Creek
Find more places like 20021 TAMIAMI AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pebble Creek, FL
/
20021 TAMIAMI AVENUE
Last updated December 2 2019 at 1:03 AM

20021 TAMIAMI AVENUE

20021 Tamiami Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pebble Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

20021 Tamiami Trail, Pebble Creek, FL 33647

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome to 20021 Tamiami Ave. This lovely five bedroom, four bath home has a three car garage and is located in the popular neighborhood of Live Oak. As you enter the home, you will notice a large front porch where you will enjoy drinking your morning coffee and socializing with friends. There is a living room/dining room combination with wood floors and a large kitchen that overlooks the family room with sliding glass doors that enter onto a covered lanai. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances which include, a gas range, microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. Also in the kitchen are granite counter tops and a built-in desk. The master bedroom and all secondary bedrooms have wood floors. This home has been freshly painted inside and out. The back lanai is a great place to relax and enjoy the conservation view. Some of the community features are, security, a community pool, playground, clubhouse, fitness center, walk/ bike trails, tennis and basketball courts. Live Oak is conveniently located to the Wiregrass Mall, the Outlet Mall, popular restaurants,a hospital, and major highways. Make your appointment today. You won't be disappointed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20021 TAMIAMI AVENUE have any available units?
20021 TAMIAMI AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pebble Creek, FL.
What amenities does 20021 TAMIAMI AVENUE have?
Some of 20021 TAMIAMI AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20021 TAMIAMI AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
20021 TAMIAMI AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20021 TAMIAMI AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 20021 TAMIAMI AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pebble Creek.
Does 20021 TAMIAMI AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 20021 TAMIAMI AVENUE offers parking.
Does 20021 TAMIAMI AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20021 TAMIAMI AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20021 TAMIAMI AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 20021 TAMIAMI AVENUE has a pool.
Does 20021 TAMIAMI AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 20021 TAMIAMI AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 20021 TAMIAMI AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20021 TAMIAMI AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20021 TAMIAMI AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20021 TAMIAMI AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Links at Pebble Creek
18940 Pebble Links Cir
Pebble Creek, FL 33647

Similar Pages

Pebble Creek 1 BedroomsPebble Creek 2 Bedrooms
Pebble Creek Apartments with ParkingPebble Creek Apartments with Pool
Pebble Creek Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLDade City, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLFuller Heights, FLMinneola, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FL
Oldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLHomosassa, FLInverness, FLNew Port Richey East, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg