20021 TAMIAMI AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Welcome to 20021 Tamiami Ave. This lovely five bedroom, four bath home has a three car garage and is located in the popular neighborhood of Live Oak. As you enter the home, you will notice a large front porch where you will enjoy drinking your morning coffee and socializing with friends. There is a living room/dining room combination with wood floors and a large kitchen that overlooks the family room with sliding glass doors that enter onto a covered lanai. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances which include, a gas range, microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. Also in the kitchen are granite counter tops and a built-in desk. The master bedroom and all secondary bedrooms have wood floors. This home has been freshly painted inside and out. The back lanai is a great place to relax and enjoy the conservation view. Some of the community features are, security, a community pool, playground, clubhouse, fitness center, walk/ bike trails, tennis and basketball courts. Live Oak is conveniently located to the Wiregrass Mall, the Outlet Mall, popular restaurants,a hospital, and major highways. Make your appointment today. You won't be disappointed.