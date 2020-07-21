18315 Cypress View Way

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home Pebble Creek Village - Beautiful and spacious home in the Pebble Creek Village Community. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom split floor plan home has over 2300 sqft of living space. This home features tasteful porcelain tile throughout the entire home and freshly painted walls. The large kitchen has wood cabinets and solid surface countertops and new stainless steel appliances. The family room is open to the kitchen and patio area. The formal dining room and formal living room are situated at the front of the home making them ideal for a quiet setting. All four bedrooms are very spacious and can accommodate king size beds. The master bedroom has a very large walk in closet. The Pebble Creek community is nestled within a great school district. The community also has a pool, tennis courts, baseball, basketball, and volleyball courts, and playground. All of these amenities are available and it's only 25 mins from Downtown Tampa. The rent also includes quarterly pest control and quarterly HVAC service. Call today to schedule a showing.



(RLNE5155159)