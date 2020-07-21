All apartments in Pasco County
Last updated February 29 2020 at 9:15 PM

3804 Mendocino Street

3804 Mendocino Street · No Longer Available
Location

3804 Mendocino Street, Pasco County, FL 34655

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3804 Mendocino Street have any available units?
3804 Mendocino Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasco County, FL.
Is 3804 Mendocino Street currently offering any rent specials?
3804 Mendocino Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3804 Mendocino Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3804 Mendocino Street is pet friendly.
Does 3804 Mendocino Street offer parking?
No, 3804 Mendocino Street does not offer parking.
Does 3804 Mendocino Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3804 Mendocino Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3804 Mendocino Street have a pool?
Yes, 3804 Mendocino Street has a pool.
Does 3804 Mendocino Street have accessible units?
No, 3804 Mendocino Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3804 Mendocino Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3804 Mendocino Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3804 Mendocino Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3804 Mendocino Street does not have units with air conditioning.
