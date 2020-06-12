/
3 bedroom apartments
106 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pasadena Hills, FL
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
37218 Kossik Road
37218 Kossik Road, Pasadena Hills, FL
SHOWPIECE COUNTRY HOME 5BR/3BA w/3000 sq ft Deck! 1.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Oak Creek
1 Unit Available
34023 Pickford Ct
34023 Pickford Court, Pasadena Hills, FL
Limited Promotional Offer 1/2 Off First Months Rent if leased by 7/30/2020!!!Gorgeous 4/ 2 home located in the highly desirable community of Oak Creek! Warm and inviting from the moment you step into the foyer that embraces this open floor plan with
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
8220 PELICAN REED CIRCLE
8220 Pelican Reed Cir, Pasadena Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1515 sqft
Wow! Rent this NEW clean Immaculate 1-story, 3 bedroom / 2 bath / 2-car garage split floor plan HOME! This beautiful home includes all brand new appliances including washer & dryer, automatic-garage door openers, blinds on all the windows, master
Results within 1 mile of Pasadena Hills
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Preserve at Zephyr Ridge
35940 Inspiration Dr, Zephyrhills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,464
1314 sqft
Your search for apartments in Zephyrhills, FL is over.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Chapel Pines
1 Unit Available
30146 Rattana Court
30146 Rattana Court, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1292 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7718 Tuscan Bay Circle
7718 Tuscan Bay Circle, Wesley Chapel, FL
5 Bedroom in Epperson Ranch South !!! - This 5 bedroom, 2 1/5 bathroom Epperson Ranch South home is amazing! This is the community with the amazing lagoon pool !!! 100/100 high speed internet is included with your rent and SO MUCH MORE !!!! Sorry
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Bridgewater
1 Unit Available
6911 Sotra St
6911 Sotra Street, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedroom / 2 Bath - Single family home located in Bridgewater of Pasco County! This home features a great floor plan with a formal living / dining room combo, open kitchen with center island overlooking family room, spacious master bedroom with
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Eloian
1 Unit Available
30929 Eloian Dr
30929 Eloian Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
This beautiful well maintained 3 bedroom/2 bath + Bonus room home. Feels like you live in the country yet close to everything in Wesley Chapel/Zephyrhills with mature shade trees scattered throughout this massive yard.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Bridgewater
1 Unit Available
31032 Stone Arch Ave
31032 Stone Arch Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1632 sqft
GREAT BRIDGEWATER COMMUNITY/ WATERFRONT HOA APPROVAL REQUIRED- 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM WATERFRONT HOME. FROM THE BEAUTIFUL FOYER AT THE ENTRYWAY YOU SEE THE OPEN & SPACIOUS GREAT ROOM WITH A FORMAL DINING ROOM OFF TO THE SIDE.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Crestview Hills
1 Unit Available
7608 MERCHANTVILLE CIRCLE
7608 Merchantville Circle, Zephyrhills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1350 sqft
This nice 1350 hdt sq ft home is located in a quiet community and features 3 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms and a 2 car garage. The kitchen features light cream appliances, oak cabinets, eating space, breakfast bar and opens to the family room.
Results within 5 miles of Pasadena Hills
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1409 sqft
WELCOME TO THE COLUMNS AT CYPRESS POINTSetting new standards for luxury living, The Columns at Cypress Point combines the perfect location with first class service and amenities found only in the finest of apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
50 Units Available
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,944
1405 sqft
Apartments feature designer finishes, meticulous attention to details and updated technology. Community offers pet park, swaying hammocks and heated saltwater pool. Located just off highway 56 and close to shopping and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
20 Units Available
Sweetwater
12813 Ware Ln, Dade City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1357 sqft
Comfortable units with separate dining areas, garden tubs and walk-in closets. Onsite amenities include a business center, 24-hour gym and playground. Close to the Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve. Near I-75.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
172 Units Available
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1447 sqft
Enjoy Wesley Chapel living at Parc at Wesley Chapel. You'll find this community on Post Oak Blvd in Wesley Chapel. Let the professional leasing staff show you everything this community has in store.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3136 Kresterbrooke Lane
3136 Kresterbrooke Lane, Zephyrhills, FL
3136 Kresterbrooke Lane Available 06/15/20 NEEDING A FOUR BEDROOM? - This attractive home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a two car garage. It was constructed in 2018, and is located in the Hidden River Subdivision in Zephyrhills.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Country Walk
1 Unit Available
32685 Dashel palm ln
32685 Dashel Palm Ln, Wesley Chapel, FL
Beautiful Brand New Home! - New Construction, two-story home includes a spacious kitchen the living and dining area are open, a powder bath, plenty of closets space, Upstairs, the large owners suite includes a walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3289 Gentle Dell Ct.
3289 Gentle Dell Ct, Wesley Chapel, FL
Newer 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, loft plus den townhome in Wesley Chapel - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, loft plus den townhome located in the Arbors at Wiregrass Ranch. Home is located on a cul-de-sac flanked by ponds.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
28546 Tranquil Lake Circle
28546 Tranquil Lake Cir, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2319 sqft
Sophisticated 3BR/2.5BA Townhome at the Arbors at Wiregrass Ranch! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Beautiful Almost NEW, upscale, townhome in the Arbors at Wiregrass Ranch community. Maintenance free, Lawn service included.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6737 Angus Valley Dr
6737 Angus Valley Drive, Pasco County, FL
A newely remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath 1800 sqft home on over a one acre fenced lot with brand new cabinets, granite countertops, tile floor throughout. Has a walk in closet in the master bedroom and also has a barn and other overhead coverings.
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3105 HILLIARD DRIVE
3105 Hilliard Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
2019 Newly Construction!!! Great school!! Paved driveway!! Conservation view!! Resort Clubhouse!! Stainless steel Appliances !! Granit countertop!! GORGEOUS 4 beds + 3bath/3car garage offers 2724 Sqft, upgrade beautiful single-story home!!
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Palm Cove
1 Unit Available
7646 Armonk Ln
7646 Armonk Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL
Please call Sue Wedig at 813-712-8498 for qualifications and showing instructions. HOME AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN AUGUST 2020. This home is in the highly sought after community of Palm Cove in Wesley Chapel.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Moores
1 Unit Available
4851 16th St
4851 16th Street, Zephyrhills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1300 sqft
Tons of space in 1300 square foot duplex with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Contact Lauren for a private tour. 727 24O. 6212. Text for quickest response.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1881 HOVENWEEP ROAD
1881 Hovenweep Road, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1673 sqft
Just bring your personal items, this recently built SMART townhome is ready for move-in completely furnished 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 baths with a one car garage.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
Country Walk
1 Unit Available
4632 Coachford Drive
4632 Coachford Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL
Modern in every way, this four bedroom three bath home offers state of the art technology, energy efficient lighting and appliances, a contemporary open floor plan, a light and bright color palette of creams and grays and a spacious feel.
