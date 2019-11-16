All apartments in Pasadena Hills
Find more places like 9720 PREAKNESS STAKES WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena Hills, FL
/
9720 PREAKNESS STAKES WAY
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:27 AM

9720 PREAKNESS STAKES WAY

9720 Preakness Stakes Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9720 Preakness Stakes Way, Pasadena Hills, FL 33525
Farmington Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Absolutely stunning and spacious custom executive estate home on 1.18 acres! This home has everything you want and more! This exquisite property offers over 3500 square feet of living space on one floor. Four full bedrooms plus an office/bonus room and a full sitting room off the master providing plenty of space. The split floor plan offers privacy as well. The formal living and dining area is great for entertaining and the family room has great views of the pool and surrounding land. Cooking and entertaining is an absolute dream in the large kitchen. Featuring a double oven, granite counters, solid wood cabinets, stainless appliances and plenty of counter space, you will fall in love with one look. Relax on your paver patio, slip into the heated spa or cool off in the pool on those hot summer days. Extra features include; volume ceilings, garden tub with separate shower stall, two master closets, gated community and much more! Schedule your private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9720 PREAKNESS STAKES WAY have any available units?
9720 PREAKNESS STAKES WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena Hills, FL.
What amenities does 9720 PREAKNESS STAKES WAY have?
Some of 9720 PREAKNESS STAKES WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9720 PREAKNESS STAKES WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9720 PREAKNESS STAKES WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9720 PREAKNESS STAKES WAY pet-friendly?
No, 9720 PREAKNESS STAKES WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena Hills.
Does 9720 PREAKNESS STAKES WAY offer parking?
Yes, 9720 PREAKNESS STAKES WAY offers parking.
Does 9720 PREAKNESS STAKES WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9720 PREAKNESS STAKES WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9720 PREAKNESS STAKES WAY have a pool?
Yes, 9720 PREAKNESS STAKES WAY has a pool.
Does 9720 PREAKNESS STAKES WAY have accessible units?
No, 9720 PREAKNESS STAKES WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9720 PREAKNESS STAKES WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9720 PREAKNESS STAKES WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 9720 PREAKNESS STAKES WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 9720 PREAKNESS STAKES WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pasadena Hills 3 BedroomsPasadena Hills Apartments with Garage
Pasadena Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerPasadena Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Pasadena Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLJasmine Estates, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FLGroveland, FLBelleair Bluffs, FL
Lake Wales, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FLHaines City, FLGreenbriar, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg