9720 PREAKNESS STAKES WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Absolutely stunning and spacious custom executive estate home on 1.18 acres! This home has everything you want and more! This exquisite property offers over 3500 square feet of living space on one floor. Four full bedrooms plus an office/bonus room and a full sitting room off the master providing plenty of space. The split floor plan offers privacy as well. The formal living and dining area is great for entertaining and the family room has great views of the pool and surrounding land. Cooking and entertaining is an absolute dream in the large kitchen. Featuring a double oven, granite counters, solid wood cabinets, stainless appliances and plenty of counter space, you will fall in love with one look. Relax on your paver patio, slip into the heated spa or cool off in the pool on those hot summer days. Extra features include; volume ceilings, garden tub with separate shower stall, two master closets, gated community and much more! Schedule your private showing today!