7881 TIMBERVIEW LOOP

Villa in the highly desirable Watergrass community in Wesley Chapel is available for a long term lease. Villa in beautiful condition. Visit the Watergrass community website for a full list of amenities offered for your enjoyment. The Siesta is a modernly designed one-story floor plan with contemporary features and an open concept design with tile in the living and wet areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. A two-car garage leads into the well-appointed kitchen that features a large island perfect for bar-style eating or entertaining, a pantry, plenty of granite counter space, and 36” cabinets with crown molding. This home comes with all kitchen appliances including side-by-side refrigerator, built-in dishwasher, electric range, microwave hood and washer and dryer. Off of the great room is a covered screened in lanai that extends the living space outdoors and provides the perfect place for relaxing or dining al fresco. An expansive owner’s suite, situated at the back of the home for privacy, includes a walk-in closet and double vanity. On the other side of the home, two other bedrooms share a bathroom with double vanity.

Please note, community HOA requires a $100 application fee as well as the equivalent of one months rent as security deposit for the purpose of covering the cost of any damages related to HOA common areas.