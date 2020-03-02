All apartments in Pasadena Hills
7881 TIMBERVIEW LOOP
Last updated March 2 2020 at 2:58 AM

7881 TIMBERVIEW LOOP

7881 Timberview Loop · No Longer Available
Location

7881 Timberview Loop, Pasadena Hills, FL 33545

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Villa in the highly desirable Watergrass community in Wesley Chapel is available for a long term lease. Villa in beautiful condition. Visit the Watergrass community website for a full list of amenities offered for your enjoyment. The Siesta is a modernly designed one-story floor plan with contemporary features and an open concept design with tile in the living and wet areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. A two-car garage leads into the well-appointed kitchen that features a large island perfect for bar-style eating or entertaining, a pantry, plenty of granite counter space, and 36” cabinets with crown molding. This home comes with all kitchen appliances including side-by-side refrigerator, built-in dishwasher, electric range, microwave hood and washer and dryer. Off of the great room is a covered screened in lanai that extends the living space outdoors and provides the perfect place for relaxing or dining al fresco. An expansive owner’s suite, situated at the back of the home for privacy, includes a walk-in closet and double vanity. On the other side of the home, two other bedrooms share a bathroom with double vanity.
Please note, community HOA requires a $100 application fee as well as the equivalent of one months rent as security deposit for the purpose of covering the cost of any damages related to HOA common areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7881 TIMBERVIEW LOOP have any available units?
7881 TIMBERVIEW LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena Hills, FL.
What amenities does 7881 TIMBERVIEW LOOP have?
Some of 7881 TIMBERVIEW LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7881 TIMBERVIEW LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
7881 TIMBERVIEW LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7881 TIMBERVIEW LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 7881 TIMBERVIEW LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena Hills.
Does 7881 TIMBERVIEW LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 7881 TIMBERVIEW LOOP offers parking.
Does 7881 TIMBERVIEW LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7881 TIMBERVIEW LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7881 TIMBERVIEW LOOP have a pool?
No, 7881 TIMBERVIEW LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 7881 TIMBERVIEW LOOP have accessible units?
No, 7881 TIMBERVIEW LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 7881 TIMBERVIEW LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7881 TIMBERVIEW LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 7881 TIMBERVIEW LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 7881 TIMBERVIEW LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
