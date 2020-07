Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access tennis court

Call Sue Wedig at 813-712-8498 to set an appointment to view this 2 year old villa in Windchase at Watergrass. Built in 2017 this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has 1565 sf of living space, stainless steel appliances, solid stone counters, solid wood cabinets, tray ceilings, walk in closets with an open floor plan. Amenities in the community include 2 pools, rec facilities, tennis courts and more. Owner would prefer no pets.