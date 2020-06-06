7088 SILVERADO RANCH BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Brand new home with 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, loft room, living room, family room, utility room,...with over 2600 sf of living areas under air conditioner, 2 car garages and large concrete drive way. This home is in a subdivision with country club house, exercise facility, resort style swimming pool, walking trail, park, and water view in the backyard and conservation view. Easy access to university campus, hospital facilities, major malls, .. Easy access to I-75, I-4, US-301, Tampa, Brandon, Riverview, Valrico, Orlando, Wesley Chapel, Lake Land, Land O Lakes,....Contact your realtor to visit the home. You will enjoy the tour of the areas. The home comes with all appliances and washer and dryer.