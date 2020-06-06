All apartments in Pasadena Hills
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:32 AM

7088 SILVERADO RANCH BOULEVARD

7088 Silverado Ranch Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

7088 Silverado Ranch Blvd, Pasadena Hills, FL 33541

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Brand new home with 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, loft room, living room, family room, utility room,...with over 2600 sf of living areas under air conditioner, 2 car garages and large concrete drive way. This home is in a subdivision with country club house, exercise facility, resort style swimming pool, walking trail, park, and water view in the backyard and conservation view. Easy access to university campus, hospital facilities, major malls, .. Easy access to I-75, I-4, US-301, Tampa, Brandon, Riverview, Valrico, Orlando, Wesley Chapel, Lake Land, Land O Lakes,....Contact your realtor to visit the home. You will enjoy the tour of the areas. The home comes with all appliances and washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7088 SILVERADO RANCH BOULEVARD have any available units?
7088 SILVERADO RANCH BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena Hills, FL.
What amenities does 7088 SILVERADO RANCH BOULEVARD have?
Some of 7088 SILVERADO RANCH BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7088 SILVERADO RANCH BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
7088 SILVERADO RANCH BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7088 SILVERADO RANCH BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 7088 SILVERADO RANCH BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena Hills.
Does 7088 SILVERADO RANCH BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 7088 SILVERADO RANCH BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 7088 SILVERADO RANCH BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7088 SILVERADO RANCH BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7088 SILVERADO RANCH BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 7088 SILVERADO RANCH BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 7088 SILVERADO RANCH BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 7088 SILVERADO RANCH BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 7088 SILVERADO RANCH BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7088 SILVERADO RANCH BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 7088 SILVERADO RANCH BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7088 SILVERADO RANCH BOULEVARD has units with air conditioning.

