Pasadena Hills, FL
33398 AZALEA RIDGE DRIVE
Last updated November 19 2019 at 6:06 AM

33398 AZALEA RIDGE DRIVE

33398 Azalea Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

33398 Azalea Ridge Drive, Pasadena Hills, FL 33545

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
If you are looking for WOW appeal this one has it - inside and out! Built in 2018, this Lennar home boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and over 2600sf of living space. The unique aspect of this home is that not only does it have a split bedroom but it has split garages. That's right - a 2 car attached garage on one side of the front entry, and a 1 car attached garage on the other side of the front entry. The color scheme is exquisite and elegant. Walk into the laundry room, supplied with washer/dryer, and continue through to the massive custom designed master bedroom walk in closet which leads to the master bathroom and bedroom. The pond view is the icing on the cake! The gated community of Cypress Bend within the Watergrass Community offers many amenities including: fitness center, pool, playgrounds, tennis and basketball courts, rec facilities and is conveniently located to I-75, I-275, golf courses, Tampa Outlet Mall, Wiregrass Mall, Hospitals and more. Call Norma today to schedule a showing. One pet up to 10# allowed with pet fee and application. Rent includes lawn and shrub care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33398 AZALEA RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
33398 AZALEA RIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena Hills, FL.
What amenities does 33398 AZALEA RIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 33398 AZALEA RIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33398 AZALEA RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
33398 AZALEA RIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33398 AZALEA RIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 33398 AZALEA RIDGE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 33398 AZALEA RIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 33398 AZALEA RIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 33398 AZALEA RIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33398 AZALEA RIDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33398 AZALEA RIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 33398 AZALEA RIDGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 33398 AZALEA RIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 33398 AZALEA RIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 33398 AZALEA RIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33398 AZALEA RIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 33398 AZALEA RIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 33398 AZALEA RIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

