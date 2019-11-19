33398 AZALEA RIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court gym on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

If you are looking for WOW appeal this one has it - inside and out! Built in 2018, this Lennar home boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and over 2600sf of living space. The unique aspect of this home is that not only does it have a split bedroom but it has split garages. That's right - a 2 car attached garage on one side of the front entry, and a 1 car attached garage on the other side of the front entry. The color scheme is exquisite and elegant. Walk into the laundry room, supplied with washer/dryer, and continue through to the massive custom designed master bedroom walk in closet which leads to the master bathroom and bedroom. The pond view is the icing on the cake! The gated community of Cypress Bend within the Watergrass Community offers many amenities including: fitness center, pool, playgrounds, tennis and basketball courts, rec facilities and is conveniently located to I-75, I-275, golf courses, Tampa Outlet Mall, Wiregrass Mall, Hospitals and more. Call Norma today to schedule a showing. One pet up to 10# allowed with pet fee and application. Rent includes lawn and shrub care.