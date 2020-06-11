All apartments in Pasadena Hills
Find more places like 31811 BLUE PASSING LOOP.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena Hills, FL
/
31811 BLUE PASSING LOOP
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:34 AM

31811 BLUE PASSING LOOP

31811 Blue Passing Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

31811 Blue Passing Loop, Pasadena Hills, FL 33545

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
garage
internet access
You are ready for Life at the Lagoon! Why buy when YOU CAN RENT this carefree living BRAND NEW
Townhome. Featuring 3 Bedrooms, a Loft, 2 Full Bathrooms and a Half Bath Downstairs, spacious Kitchen
and Family Room with Dining area in an Open Floor Plan. Rent includes Exterior Maintenance &
Lawn care, High Speed Internet, Cable (coming soon), Resident Access to the 1st Crystal Lagoon in the US!
Enjoy watching the SUNSET from the Screened in patio and Family Room. The property is just a short walk from the Epperson Crystal Lagoon, where Residents have access to: Paddle Boarding, Kayaking, a Wibit Obstacle Course, Cabanas, Sandy Beaches, Live Music
Events, Swim Up Bar, Resident Only Events, Holiday/Seasonal Events and much more. The Epperson
Community Amenities include a dog park and golf cart paths. Epperson is part of a Master Planned
Community known as "The Connected City", which features ULTRAFi High Speed Internet & Solar Street
Lights and is located in close proximity to Innovation Preparatory Academy Charter School. Located about
35 minutes north of Downtown Tampa, 45 minutes from Tampa International Airport, an hour and a half
from Orlando and Walt Disney World. Shopping malls such as Tampa Outlets and Shops at Wiregrass are
just 15 minutes away. This townhouse is pre-wired for a security system of your choice. Take a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31811 BLUE PASSING LOOP have any available units?
31811 BLUE PASSING LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena Hills, FL.
What amenities does 31811 BLUE PASSING LOOP have?
Some of 31811 BLUE PASSING LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31811 BLUE PASSING LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
31811 BLUE PASSING LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31811 BLUE PASSING LOOP pet-friendly?
Yes, 31811 BLUE PASSING LOOP is pet friendly.
Does 31811 BLUE PASSING LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 31811 BLUE PASSING LOOP offers parking.
Does 31811 BLUE PASSING LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31811 BLUE PASSING LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31811 BLUE PASSING LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 31811 BLUE PASSING LOOP has a pool.
Does 31811 BLUE PASSING LOOP have accessible units?
No, 31811 BLUE PASSING LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 31811 BLUE PASSING LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31811 BLUE PASSING LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 31811 BLUE PASSING LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 31811 BLUE PASSING LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pasadena Hills 3 BedroomsPasadena Hills Apartments with Garage
Pasadena Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPasadena Hills Apartments with Parking
Pasadena Hills Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLJasmine Estates, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FLGroveland, FLBelleair Bluffs, FL
Lake Wales, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FLHaines City, FLGreenbriar, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg