Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

10930 Highview Dr Available 01/31/20 Available Soon! - This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath split floorplan home with a 2 car garage sits on .44 of an acre and is situated in the hills of Lake Pasadena. The gutters, roof, a/c, appliances and interior/exterior paint were all replaced in 2013. The home has an open floorplan featuring a family room that has a wood-burning fireplace with stone facing. The kitchen features gorgeous granite counters and an oversized island with a breakfast bar, a huge 9'' X 5'' walk-in pantry, recessed lighting, pendant lighting and stainless appliances. The flooring consists of 24" wood-look, porcelain plank tile in the main living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Enjoy your evenings out back on the large screen lanai and fenced in backyard. No water bill as this home is on well and Septic and if you love to fish you are approx. 5 minutes from Lake Pasadena which has a public boat ramp.



Pets welcome, some restrictions may apply. Owner must approve. Pet fee required.



Apply online only at ValenciaPropertyManagement.com. The application fee is $40 per adult.



The property will be available 30 days from the application date.



Call or text 813-947-9714 to set-up a showing.



(RLNE5415141)