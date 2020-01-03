All apartments in Pasadena Hills
10930 Highview Dr

10930 Highview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10930 Highview Drive, Pasadena Hills, FL 33525

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
10930 Highview Dr Available 01/31/20 Available Soon! - This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath split floorplan home with a 2 car garage sits on .44 of an acre and is situated in the hills of Lake Pasadena. The gutters, roof, a/c, appliances and interior/exterior paint were all replaced in 2013. The home has an open floorplan featuring a family room that has a wood-burning fireplace with stone facing. The kitchen features gorgeous granite counters and an oversized island with a breakfast bar, a huge 9'' X 5'' walk-in pantry, recessed lighting, pendant lighting and stainless appliances. The flooring consists of 24" wood-look, porcelain plank tile in the main living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Enjoy your evenings out back on the large screen lanai and fenced in backyard. No water bill as this home is on well and Septic and if you love to fish you are approx. 5 minutes from Lake Pasadena which has a public boat ramp.

Pets welcome, some restrictions may apply. Owner must approve. Pet fee required.

Apply online only at ValenciaPropertyManagement.com. The application fee is $40 per adult.

The property will be available 30 days from the application date.

Call or text 813-947-9714 to set-up a showing.

(RLNE5415141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10930 Highview Dr have any available units?
10930 Highview Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena Hills, FL.
What amenities does 10930 Highview Dr have?
Some of 10930 Highview Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10930 Highview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10930 Highview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10930 Highview Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10930 Highview Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10930 Highview Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10930 Highview Dr offers parking.
Does 10930 Highview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10930 Highview Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10930 Highview Dr have a pool?
No, 10930 Highview Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10930 Highview Dr have accessible units?
No, 10930 Highview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10930 Highview Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10930 Highview Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10930 Highview Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10930 Highview Dr has units with air conditioning.
