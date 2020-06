Amenities

dogs allowed stainless steel bbq/grill

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

1602 21st Ave. W Available 07/01/20 large 3bd/2bath home featuring formal and informal living spaces - A large 3bd/2bath home featuring formal and informal living spaces, the kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances as well as a large breakfast bar. Your Large backyard has a small cozy fenced in area for you to enjoy your barbecues and entertaining. Don't miss this rental, it won't last long.



(RLNE5338216)