6557 Burnham Cir

PGA SAWGRASS GOLF BEACH HOUSE - Beautiful single story home located within the secured gates of Sawgrass Players Club within walking distance to the world famous TPC golf course and clubhouse.All schools (PVPV/Rawlings Elementary, Alice B. Landrum Middle School, and Ponte Vedra High School) zoned to this property is Great Schools "10/10" rated. Walk, bike or use your golf cart to shop and dine at beautiful Sawgrass Village located just outside the gate. The Players Club has a recreation area with a children's park, basketball and soccer field within walking distance of the home. Players Club which offers Pools, Playground, Golf and the incredible TPC Clubhouse! Enjoy all that TPC has to offer + a great floor plan w/formal & informal living areas* Kitchen is open to family room and features updated cabinetry, granite island & counters and osmosis water softener system.

1 Year Minimum Lease required.