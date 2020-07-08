All apartments in Palm Valley
Last updated May 15 2020

6557 Burnham Cir

6557 Burnham Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6557 Burnham Circle, Palm Valley, FL 32082
Palm Valley

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
PGA SAWGRASS GOLF BEACH HOUSE - Beautiful single story home located within the secured gates of Sawgrass Players Club within walking distance to the world famous TPC golf course and clubhouse.All schools (PVPV/Rawlings Elementary, Alice B. Landrum Middle School, and Ponte Vedra High School) zoned to this property is Great Schools "10/10" rated. Walk, bike or use your golf cart to shop and dine at beautiful Sawgrass Village located just outside the gate. The Players Club has a recreation area with a children's park, basketball and soccer field within walking distance of the home. Players Club which offers Pools, Playground, Golf and the incredible TPC Clubhouse! Enjoy all that TPC has to offer + a great floor plan w/formal & informal living areas* Kitchen is open to family room and features updated cabinetry, granite island & counters and osmosis water softener system.
1 Year Minimum Lease required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6557 Burnham Cir have any available units?
6557 Burnham Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Valley, FL.
What amenities does 6557 Burnham Cir have?
Some of 6557 Burnham Cir's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6557 Burnham Cir currently offering any rent specials?
6557 Burnham Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6557 Burnham Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 6557 Burnham Cir is pet friendly.
Does 6557 Burnham Cir offer parking?
Yes, 6557 Burnham Cir offers parking.
Does 6557 Burnham Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6557 Burnham Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6557 Burnham Cir have a pool?
Yes, 6557 Burnham Cir has a pool.
Does 6557 Burnham Cir have accessible units?
No, 6557 Burnham Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 6557 Burnham Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6557 Burnham Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 6557 Burnham Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6557 Burnham Cir has units with air conditioning.

