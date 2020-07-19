94 Abalone Lane E

Amenities

Beautiful house for rent in Sawgrass, Ponte vedra Beach - $1695 - Beautiful single family home with attached 2 car garage is available for rent in Sawgrass. Guarded gated community! Freshly painted house with fenced backyard. All tiled living room and granite counter tops in kitchen. Wood floors in the bedrooms. All rooms have ceiling fans. Master bath have shower with sliding glass doors. 2nd bath has the tub. Lawn care is included.



Pets will be considered on a case by case basis.



(RLNE4301595)