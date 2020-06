Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Updated, two story home with 4 bedrooms with 3 baths in Sawgrass Players Club. Located on a family friendly cul-de-sac. Featuring wood look tile flooring downstairs and carpet upstairs; large walk-in master closet with built ins; granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms; stainless steel appliances; fireplace in living room; large screened-in lanai that's tiled as well. Attached two car garage. This home is also list for sale on MLS#1041312