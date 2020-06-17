All apartments in Palm Valley
Find more places like 900 IRONWOOD DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Valley, FL
/
900 IRONWOOD DR
Last updated May 13 2020 at 6:16 AM

900 IRONWOOD DR

900 Ironwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

900 Ironwood Drive, Palm Valley, FL 32082
Palm Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
Enjoy living in this quiet 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in desirable Ocean Links in Ponte Vedra Beach. The brand new hardwoods floors are beautiful and the unit includes a washer and dryer. You will also love the huge screened-in porch that's accessible from both bedrooms, and the close proximity to the Beach. Sorry but no pets. Community amenities include pool, fitness room, tennis courts & clubhouse. Recent community updates include new roof, painting, landscaping, new playground & paving. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 IRONWOOD DR have any available units?
900 IRONWOOD DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Valley, FL.
What amenities does 900 IRONWOOD DR have?
Some of 900 IRONWOOD DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 IRONWOOD DR currently offering any rent specials?
900 IRONWOOD DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 IRONWOOD DR pet-friendly?
No, 900 IRONWOOD DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Valley.
Does 900 IRONWOOD DR offer parking?
No, 900 IRONWOOD DR does not offer parking.
Does 900 IRONWOOD DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 900 IRONWOOD DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 IRONWOOD DR have a pool?
Yes, 900 IRONWOOD DR has a pool.
Does 900 IRONWOOD DR have accessible units?
No, 900 IRONWOOD DR does not have accessible units.
Does 900 IRONWOOD DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 900 IRONWOOD DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 900 IRONWOOD DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 900 IRONWOOD DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd
Palm Valley, FL 32082
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way
Palm Valley, FL 32082

Similar Pages

Palm Valley 1 BedroomsPalm Valley 2 Bedrooms
Palm Valley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPalm Valley Apartments with Parking
Palm Valley Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA
St. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLFlagler Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville