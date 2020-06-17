900 IRONWOOD DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool tennis court

Enjoy living in this quiet 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in desirable Ocean Links in Ponte Vedra Beach. The brand new hardwoods floors are beautiful and the unit includes a washer and dryer. You will also love the huge screened-in porch that's accessible from both bedrooms, and the close proximity to the Beach. Sorry but no pets. Community amenities include pool, fitness room, tennis courts & clubhouse. Recent community updates include new roof, painting, landscaping, new playground & paving. A must see!