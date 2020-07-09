All apartments in Palm Valley
800 Boardwalk Drive #613 - 1

800 Boardwalk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

800 Boardwalk Drive, Palm Valley, FL 32082
Palm Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
1 bedroom/1 bathroom, ground floor condo in the Bellea community of Ponte Vedra Beach features a living/dining combo and Master Bedroom with walk in closet. Updated Kitchen is equipped with all appliances and washer and dryer. New paint throughout and New carpeting in the bedroom. The screened lanai and bedroom have a water view. This gated community is close to A1A, JTB, great shopping, restaurants and the beach. Club facilities, Clubhouse and Club Pool, tennis, volleyball, business center and fitness center. No covered parking. Pets negotiable. Available Now long term unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Boardwalk Drive #613 - 1 have any available units?
800 Boardwalk Drive #613 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Valley, FL.
What amenities does 800 Boardwalk Drive #613 - 1 have?
Some of 800 Boardwalk Drive #613 - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Boardwalk Drive #613 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
800 Boardwalk Drive #613 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Boardwalk Drive #613 - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 Boardwalk Drive #613 - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 800 Boardwalk Drive #613 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 800 Boardwalk Drive #613 - 1 offers parking.
Does 800 Boardwalk Drive #613 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 800 Boardwalk Drive #613 - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Boardwalk Drive #613 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 800 Boardwalk Drive #613 - 1 has a pool.
Does 800 Boardwalk Drive #613 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 800 Boardwalk Drive #613 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Boardwalk Drive #613 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 Boardwalk Drive #613 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 800 Boardwalk Drive #613 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 Boardwalk Drive #613 - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

