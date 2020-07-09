800 Boardwalk Drive #613 - 1

Amenities

1 bedroom/1 bathroom, ground floor condo in the Bellea community of Ponte Vedra Beach features a living/dining combo and Master Bedroom with walk in closet. Updated Kitchen is equipped with all appliances and washer and dryer. New paint throughout and New carpeting in the bedroom. The screened lanai and bedroom have a water view. This gated community is close to A1A, JTB, great shopping, restaurants and the beach. Club facilities, Clubhouse and Club Pool, tennis, volleyball, business center and fitness center. No covered parking. Pets negotiable. Available Now long term unfurnished.