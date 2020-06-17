All apartments in Palm Valley
Palm Valley, FL
628 LAKE STONE CIR
628 LAKE STONE CIR

628 Lake Stone Circle · No Longer Available
Palm Valley
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

628 Lake Stone Circle, Palm Valley, FL 32082
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
4 bedroom 3 bath home located in Sawmill Lakes! This home has everything your looking for with almost 2,400 sq ft and a fabulous, open floor plan. Grand foyer entrance, formal living and dining room along with a family room. This home also offers double master bedrooms. Both suites offer large master bath suites with beautiful quarts counter tops, white cabinets, large garden tub and spectacular walk in shower. The kitchen is a dream offering stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops set with white cabinets, tile flooring, breakfast bar and kitchen island. The plantation shutters throughout the home add a beautiful touch. Lots of windows and double french doors leading out to the covered, paved patio. This home sits on a sparking lake and has beautiful views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 LAKE STONE CIR have any available units?
628 LAKE STONE CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Valley, FL.
What amenities does 628 LAKE STONE CIR have?
Some of 628 LAKE STONE CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 628 LAKE STONE CIR currently offering any rent specials?
628 LAKE STONE CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 LAKE STONE CIR pet-friendly?
No, 628 LAKE STONE CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Valley.
Does 628 LAKE STONE CIR offer parking?
Yes, 628 LAKE STONE CIR offers parking.
Does 628 LAKE STONE CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 628 LAKE STONE CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 LAKE STONE CIR have a pool?
Yes, 628 LAKE STONE CIR has a pool.
Does 628 LAKE STONE CIR have accessible units?
No, 628 LAKE STONE CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 628 LAKE STONE CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 628 LAKE STONE CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 628 LAKE STONE CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 628 LAKE STONE CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
