628 LAKE STONE CIR

patio / balcony parking stainless steel pool bathtub

4 bedroom 3 bath home located in Sawmill Lakes! This home has everything your looking for with almost 2,400 sq ft and a fabulous, open floor plan. Grand foyer entrance, formal living and dining room along with a family room. This home also offers double master bedrooms. Both suites offer large master bath suites with beautiful quarts counter tops, white cabinets, large garden tub and spectacular walk in shower. The kitchen is a dream offering stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops set with white cabinets, tile flooring, breakfast bar and kitchen island. The plantation shutters throughout the home add a beautiful touch. Lots of windows and double french doors leading out to the covered, paved patio. This home sits on a sparking lake and has beautiful views.