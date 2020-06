600 W MOSS WOOD TRCE

Amenities

ONE STORY - 4 BEDROOM 3 1/2 BATHROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME LOCATED IN DESIRABLE AND WELL SORT AFTER SAWMILL LAKES COMMUNITY. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND THE BEACH. ZONED FOR ST. JOHNSA-RATED SCHOOLS- OCEAN PALMS ELEMENTARY, ALICE LANDRUM MIDDLE SCHOOL AND PONTE VEDRA HIGH SCHOOL. THIS HOME HAS NEW ROOF (2018), NEW A/C UNIT (OCT 2019), NEW WATER HEATER (FEB 2020) AND NEW WASHING MACHINE REPLACED (JAN 2020) . REMODELED KITCHEN CABINETS WITH ROLL OUT SHELVES. SILESTONE (QUARTZ) KITCHEN COUNTERTOPS, VAULTED CEILINGS, ENCLOSED LANAI. SEPARATE OFFICE NEXT TO THE OWNERS BEDROOM WITH DESK, CLOSET AND FULL BATHROOM. OPEN SPLIT BEDROOM FLOOR-PLAN, SEPARATE LIVING AND FAMILY ROOM AND FENCED BACKYARD WITH DECK. INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER & DRYER AND WATER SOFTNER IN GARAGE.