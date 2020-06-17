6 LOGGERHEAD LN

Amenities
Be the first to live in this beautifully remodeled end unit townhouse in the quiet Loggerhead Community, Sawgrass Players Club. Gorgeous kitchen/baths with custom cabinets and tile work, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, wood and tile flooring. Private, paved front courtyard, screened in porch, includes garage, washer/dryer, lawn and pest management, private Turtleback Crossing Association pool. New A/C, roof and plumbing. Sawgrass Players Club amenities include Private Pool, Golf, Tennis Walking/Jogging Paths, Park, Gated Security, Lawn and Pest Management. Close to restaurants, shops, beach, and JTB.