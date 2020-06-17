All apartments in Palm Valley
Find more places like 6 LOGGERHEAD LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Valley, FL
/
6 LOGGERHEAD LN
Last updated March 6 2020 at 6:11 AM

6 LOGGERHEAD LN

6 Loggerhead Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6 Loggerhead Lane, Palm Valley, FL 32082
Palm Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Be the first to live in this beautifully remodeled end unit townhouse in the quiet Loggerhead Community, Sawgrass Players Club. Gorgeous kitchen/baths with custom cabinets and tile work, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, wood and tile flooring. Private, paved front courtyard, screened in porch, includes garage, washer/dryer, lawn and pest management, private Turtleback Crossing Association pool. New A/C, roof and plumbing. Sawgrass Players Club amenities include Private Pool, Golf, Tennis Walking/Jogging Paths, Park, Gated Security, Lawn and Pest Management. Close to restaurants, shops, beach, and JTB.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 LOGGERHEAD LN have any available units?
6 LOGGERHEAD LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Valley, FL.
What amenities does 6 LOGGERHEAD LN have?
Some of 6 LOGGERHEAD LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 LOGGERHEAD LN currently offering any rent specials?
6 LOGGERHEAD LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 LOGGERHEAD LN pet-friendly?
No, 6 LOGGERHEAD LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Valley.
Does 6 LOGGERHEAD LN offer parking?
Yes, 6 LOGGERHEAD LN offers parking.
Does 6 LOGGERHEAD LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 LOGGERHEAD LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 LOGGERHEAD LN have a pool?
Yes, 6 LOGGERHEAD LN has a pool.
Does 6 LOGGERHEAD LN have accessible units?
No, 6 LOGGERHEAD LN does not have accessible units.
Does 6 LOGGERHEAD LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 LOGGERHEAD LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 LOGGERHEAD LN have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6 LOGGERHEAD LN has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd
Palm Valley, FL 32082
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way
Palm Valley, FL 32082

Similar Pages

Palm Valley 1 BedroomsPalm Valley 2 Bedrooms
Palm Valley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPalm Valley Apartments with Parking
Palm Valley Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA
St. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLFlagler Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville