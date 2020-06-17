All apartments in Palm Valley
Palm Valley, FL
504 TOURNAMENT RD
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

504 TOURNAMENT RD

504 Tournament Rd · No Longer Available
Palm Valley
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

504 Tournament Rd, Palm Valley, FL 32082
Palm Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is ideally located in the gated Fairfield community of Ponte Vedra Beach. The spacious master bedroom and bath includes a walk-inn closet and dual sinks. There is a screened lanai off the living room and the kitchen has an outside balcony as well to enjoy your morning coffee. The open floor plan has wood laminate flooring and tile throughout the home and the living room/dining area offers high ceilings for a spacious feel. This second floor home has an attached one car garage with private inside entrance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 TOURNAMENT RD have any available units?
504 TOURNAMENT RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Valley, FL.
What amenities does 504 TOURNAMENT RD have?
Some of 504 TOURNAMENT RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 TOURNAMENT RD currently offering any rent specials?
504 TOURNAMENT RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 TOURNAMENT RD pet-friendly?
No, 504 TOURNAMENT RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Valley.
Does 504 TOURNAMENT RD offer parking?
Yes, 504 TOURNAMENT RD offers parking.
Does 504 TOURNAMENT RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 504 TOURNAMENT RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 TOURNAMENT RD have a pool?
Yes, 504 TOURNAMENT RD has a pool.
Does 504 TOURNAMENT RD have accessible units?
No, 504 TOURNAMENT RD does not have accessible units.
Does 504 TOURNAMENT RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 TOURNAMENT RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 504 TOURNAMENT RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 504 TOURNAMENT RD does not have units with air conditioning.

