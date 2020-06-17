504 Tournament Rd, Palm Valley, FL 32082 Palm Valley
This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is ideally located in the gated Fairfield community of Ponte Vedra Beach. The spacious master bedroom and bath includes a walk-inn closet and dual sinks. There is a screened lanai off the living room and the kitchen has an outside balcony as well to enjoy your morning coffee. The open floor plan has wood laminate flooring and tile throughout the home and the living room/dining area offers high ceilings for a spacious feel. This second floor home has an attached one car garage with private inside entrance.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
