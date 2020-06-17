504 TOURNAMENT RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is ideally located in the gated Fairfield community of Ponte Vedra Beach. The spacious master bedroom and bath includes a walk-inn closet and dual sinks. There is a screened lanai off the living room and the kitchen has an outside balcony as well to enjoy your morning coffee. The open floor plan has wood laminate flooring and tile throughout the home and the living room/dining area offers high ceilings for a spacious feel. This second floor home has an attached one car garage with private inside entrance.