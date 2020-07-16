500 E MOSS WOOD TRCE

Amenities

Wonderful home in Ponte Vedra Beach-32082. Remodeled kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertop and stainless appliances. Open floor plan in well maintained with split bedrooms. Relax on screened lanai, enjoy this light & bright floor plan with abundance of windows, tile flooring in living area and wood flooring in all bedrooms. Abundance of closets provide great storage. Ample parking with courtyard entry garage. Large yard backs up to the preserve for privacy. Access to amenities include pool, basketball field and playground. Popular neighborhood that is located so close to St. Johns County A+ Schools & beaches that you can ride bike or walk.