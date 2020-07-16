All apartments in Palm Valley
500 E MOSS WOOD TRCE

500 East Moss Wood Trace · (832) 489-4762
Location

500 East Moss Wood Trace, Palm Valley, FL 32082
Palm Valley

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1813 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
garage
Wonderful home in Ponte Vedra Beach-32082. Remodeled kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertop and stainless appliances. Open floor plan in well maintained with split bedrooms. Relax on screened lanai, enjoy this light & bright floor plan with abundance of windows, tile flooring in living area and wood flooring in all bedrooms. Abundance of closets provide great storage. Ample parking with courtyard entry garage. Large yard backs up to the preserve for privacy. Access to amenities include pool, basketball field and playground. Popular neighborhood that is located so close to St. Johns County A+ Schools & beaches that you can ride bike or walk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 E MOSS WOOD TRCE have any available units?
500 E MOSS WOOD TRCE has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 500 E MOSS WOOD TRCE have?
Some of 500 E MOSS WOOD TRCE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 E MOSS WOOD TRCE currently offering any rent specials?
500 E MOSS WOOD TRCE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 E MOSS WOOD TRCE pet-friendly?
No, 500 E MOSS WOOD TRCE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Valley.
Does 500 E MOSS WOOD TRCE offer parking?
Yes, 500 E MOSS WOOD TRCE offers parking.
Does 500 E MOSS WOOD TRCE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 E MOSS WOOD TRCE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 E MOSS WOOD TRCE have a pool?
Yes, 500 E MOSS WOOD TRCE has a pool.
Does 500 E MOSS WOOD TRCE have accessible units?
No, 500 E MOSS WOOD TRCE does not have accessible units.
Does 500 E MOSS WOOD TRCE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 E MOSS WOOD TRCE has units with dishwashers.
Does 500 E MOSS WOOD TRCE have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 E MOSS WOOD TRCE does not have units with air conditioning.
