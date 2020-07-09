33 ROSCOE BLVD N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This great home is split level with your ex large master downstairs over looking the ICW. There is also a 2nd room for an office/den. and a sun porch. Bedroom number 2 is also downstairs with it's own bathroom. 3rd bedroom/bathroom is located upstairs with your open kitchen,large family room and dining room. The large deck upstairs and the open porch downstairs makes the outdoor Palm Valley lifestyle tons of fun to come home too.There are 2 fireplaces,2 car covered parking area and lawn care is included.Also plenty of closet space and a walk in pantry.Get your boat ready and give me a call for a showing today. Applicant must have good credit history and good rental references. Please do not drive down the driveway , home is occupied.