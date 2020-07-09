All apartments in Palm Valley
33 ROSCOE BLVD N
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

33 ROSCOE BLVD N

33 Roscoe Boulevard North · No Longer Available
Location

33 Roscoe Boulevard North, Palm Valley, FL 32082
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This great home is split level with your ex large master downstairs over looking the ICW. There is also a 2nd room for an office/den. and a sun porch. Bedroom number 2 is also downstairs with it's own bathroom. 3rd bedroom/bathroom is located upstairs with your open kitchen,large family room and dining room. The large deck upstairs and the open porch downstairs makes the outdoor Palm Valley lifestyle tons of fun to come home too.There are 2 fireplaces,2 car covered parking area and lawn care is included.Also plenty of closet space and a walk in pantry.Get your boat ready and give me a call for a showing today. Applicant must have good credit history and good rental references. Please do not drive down the driveway , home is occupied.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 ROSCOE BLVD N have any available units?
33 ROSCOE BLVD N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Valley, FL.
What amenities does 33 ROSCOE BLVD N have?
Some of 33 ROSCOE BLVD N's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 ROSCOE BLVD N currently offering any rent specials?
33 ROSCOE BLVD N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 ROSCOE BLVD N pet-friendly?
No, 33 ROSCOE BLVD N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Valley.
Does 33 ROSCOE BLVD N offer parking?
Yes, 33 ROSCOE BLVD N offers parking.
Does 33 ROSCOE BLVD N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 ROSCOE BLVD N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 ROSCOE BLVD N have a pool?
No, 33 ROSCOE BLVD N does not have a pool.
Does 33 ROSCOE BLVD N have accessible units?
No, 33 ROSCOE BLVD N does not have accessible units.
Does 33 ROSCOE BLVD N have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 ROSCOE BLVD N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33 ROSCOE BLVD N have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 ROSCOE BLVD N does not have units with air conditioning.

