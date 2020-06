Amenities

Move in ready! Natural light pours through this beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bath one floor condo with garage and enclosed porch. All tile and laminate throughout. Granite counter tops with beautiful maple cabinets that add ample storage to the kitchen. Gorgeous shared backyard with wooded view. Community amenities include pool and tennis courts. Live the Ponte Vedra Beach lifestyle, complete with top rated St. John's County Schools.