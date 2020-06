Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

These units don't come on the market often! Lovely 3 bedroom/2 bath condo. Home has been maintained and ready to move in. Wood laminate floors through out updated kitchen and bathrooms. Spacious living area with beautiful private view of the wooded preserve. This condo has an attached garage. . AVAILABLE NOW UNFURNISHED.