27 TURTLEBACK TRL

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Charming furnished two bedroom, two and a half bath townhome with screened lanai overlooking wooded preserve. First floor living room features high ceilings, comfortable and ample seating, LCD TV and lots of natural light. Powder room for guest use is located on the main level. Living room fireplace is for decoration only. Access to the screened lanai via screen door located in the living room. Formal dining room with seating for 4. Breakfast bar offers 2 additional seats. Beautiful upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, electric range, granite counter tops, tile floors and plenty of countertop and cabinet space. Kitchen pass through to dining room allows natural light to enter the kitchen.