Home
/
Palm Valley, FL
/
27 TURTLEBACK TRL
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:09 AM

27 TURTLEBACK TRL

27 Turtleback Trail · (904) 514-1747
Location

27 Turtleback Trail, Palm Valley, FL 32082
Palm Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1470 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Charming furnished two bedroom, two and a half bath townhome with screened lanai overlooking wooded preserve. First floor living room features high ceilings, comfortable and ample seating, LCD TV and lots of natural light. Powder room for guest use is located on the main level. Living room fireplace is for decoration only. Access to the screened lanai via screen door located in the living room. Formal dining room with seating for 4. Breakfast bar offers 2 additional seats. Beautiful upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, electric range, granite counter tops, tile floors and plenty of countertop and cabinet space. Kitchen pass through to dining room allows natural light to enter the kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 TURTLEBACK TRL have any available units?
27 TURTLEBACK TRL has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27 TURTLEBACK TRL have?
Some of 27 TURTLEBACK TRL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 TURTLEBACK TRL currently offering any rent specials?
27 TURTLEBACK TRL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 TURTLEBACK TRL pet-friendly?
No, 27 TURTLEBACK TRL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Valley.
Does 27 TURTLEBACK TRL offer parking?
Yes, 27 TURTLEBACK TRL does offer parking.
Does 27 TURTLEBACK TRL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27 TURTLEBACK TRL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 TURTLEBACK TRL have a pool?
Yes, 27 TURTLEBACK TRL has a pool.
Does 27 TURTLEBACK TRL have accessible units?
No, 27 TURTLEBACK TRL does not have accessible units.
Does 27 TURTLEBACK TRL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 TURTLEBACK TRL has units with dishwashers.
Does 27 TURTLEBACK TRL have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 TURTLEBACK TRL does not have units with air conditioning.
