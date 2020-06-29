All apartments in Palm Valley
Find more places like 261 N MILL VIEW WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Valley, FL
/
261 N MILL VIEW WAY
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

261 N MILL VIEW WAY

261 North Mill View Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

261 North Mill View Way, Palm Valley, FL 32082
Palm Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Remodeled kitchen, lake view home in Ponte Vedra Beach-32082. Relax on largescreened lanai, enjoy this light & bright floor plan with abundance of windows, recently updated wood look tile flooring in living area and wood flooring in allbedrooms. The Open Kitchen to Family Room provides spacious place for entertaining. High ceilings, wood trim, crown molding, gourmet kitchen with glasssubway tile back splash, granite counter tops, & plenty of cabinets. Generous size owner's suite opens to lanai & water views. Abundance of closets providegreat storage. Ample parking with courtyard entry garage. Popular neighborhood that is located so close to St. Johns County A+ Schools & beaches that youcan ride bike or walk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 261 N MILL VIEW WAY have any available units?
261 N MILL VIEW WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Valley, FL.
What amenities does 261 N MILL VIEW WAY have?
Some of 261 N MILL VIEW WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 261 N MILL VIEW WAY currently offering any rent specials?
261 N MILL VIEW WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 261 N MILL VIEW WAY pet-friendly?
No, 261 N MILL VIEW WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Valley.
Does 261 N MILL VIEW WAY offer parking?
Yes, 261 N MILL VIEW WAY offers parking.
Does 261 N MILL VIEW WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 261 N MILL VIEW WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 261 N MILL VIEW WAY have a pool?
Yes, 261 N MILL VIEW WAY has a pool.
Does 261 N MILL VIEW WAY have accessible units?
No, 261 N MILL VIEW WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 261 N MILL VIEW WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 261 N MILL VIEW WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 261 N MILL VIEW WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 261 N MILL VIEW WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way
Palm Valley, FL 32082
The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd
Palm Valley, FL 32082

Similar Pages

Palm Valley 1 BedroomsPalm Valley 2 Bedrooms
Palm Valley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPalm Valley Apartments with Parking
Palm Valley Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA
St. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLFlagler Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville