261 N MILL VIEW WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

Remodeled kitchen, lake view home in Ponte Vedra Beach-32082. Relax on largescreened lanai, enjoy this light & bright floor plan with abundance of windows, recently updated wood look tile flooring in living area and wood flooring in allbedrooms. The Open Kitchen to Family Room provides spacious place for entertaining. High ceilings, wood trim, crown molding, gourmet kitchen with glasssubway tile back splash, granite counter tops, & plenty of cabinets. Generous size owner's suite opens to lanai & water views. Abundance of closets providegreat storage. Ample parking with courtyard entry garage. Popular neighborhood that is located so close to St. Johns County A+ Schools & beaches that youcan ride bike or walk.