256 Payasada Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

This new Vintage Estate home is appointed with the finest custom finishes and upgrades throughout. Two story home with five bedrooms and 4 and a half baths and a bonus room. Enjoy your private fenced yard and heated pool and hot tub. The master bedroom located on the first floor with deluxe master bathroom, walk in shower separate garden tub. Open light and bright floor plan with picturesque floor to ceiling windows. Gourmet kitchen equip with gas stove and double ovens. 3 car garage, washer and dryer, lawn and pool care included. This rental is a one of a kind and a must see. AVAILABLE UNFURNISHED JUNE 5TH.