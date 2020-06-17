201 COLIMA CT

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool

Beautiful condo in the heart of Ponte Vedra Beach. Quiet gated community. Third floor unit with no upstairs neighbors and vaulted ceilings. NEW paint, carpet, plumbing and electrical fixtures. Large great room that opens up to separate dining area. Access to screened outdoor balcony. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Master also has access to balcony. The kitchen features all Stainless Steel Appliances. Complex features mature trees, swimming pool, playground and clubhouse with on-site gym. Conveniently located off A1A near restaurants and shopping and the beach. Owner is willing to do a multi year Lease.