201 COLIMA CT
Last updated August 25 2019 at 10:50 PM

201 COLIMA CT

201 Colima Court · No Longer Available
Location

201 Colima Court, Palm Valley, FL 32082
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
Beautiful condo in the heart of Ponte Vedra Beach. Quiet gated community. Third floor unit with no upstairs neighbors and vaulted ceilings. NEW paint, carpet, plumbing and electrical fixtures. Large great room that opens up to separate dining area. Access to screened outdoor balcony. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Master also has access to balcony. The kitchen features all Stainless Steel Appliances. Complex features mature trees, swimming pool, playground and clubhouse with on-site gym. Conveniently located off A1A near restaurants and shopping and the beach. Owner is willing to do a multi year Lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 COLIMA CT have any available units?
201 COLIMA CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Valley, FL.
What amenities does 201 COLIMA CT have?
Some of 201 COLIMA CT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 COLIMA CT currently offering any rent specials?
201 COLIMA CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 COLIMA CT pet-friendly?
No, 201 COLIMA CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Valley.
Does 201 COLIMA CT offer parking?
No, 201 COLIMA CT does not offer parking.
Does 201 COLIMA CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 COLIMA CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 COLIMA CT have a pool?
Yes, 201 COLIMA CT has a pool.
Does 201 COLIMA CT have accessible units?
No, 201 COLIMA CT does not have accessible units.
Does 201 COLIMA CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 COLIMA CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 201 COLIMA CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 COLIMA CT does not have units with air conditioning.
