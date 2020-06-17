160 VERA CRUZ DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Ground floor unit with direct entry garage. Perfect location in the heart of Ponte Vedra Beach. Screened in patio with a beautiful preserve view. Ideal green space for pets and humans. All appliances, including washer & dryer. Patio enters/exits from both the living and Bedroom. Open great room to kitchen. High ceilings. Gated community with 2 entry gates. Resort style community amenities: pool, fitness center, and party room. Short distance to beaches and golf courses. Walk to restaurants, groceries,shopping, hair salons, nail salons and local nightlife.