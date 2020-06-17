160 VERA CRUZ DR

Amenities
Ground floor unit with direct entry garage. Perfect location in the heart of Ponte Vedra Beach. Screened in patio with a beautiful preserve view. Ideal green space for pets and humans. All appliances, including washer & dryer. Patio enters/exits from both the living and Bedroom. Open great room to kitchen. High ceilings. Gated community with 2 entry gates. Resort style community amenities: pool, fitness center, and party room. Short distance to beaches and golf courses. Walk to restaurants, groceries,shopping, hair salons, nail salons and local nightlife.