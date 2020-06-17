All apartments in Palm Valley
Find more places like 160 VERA CRUZ DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Valley, FL
/
160 VERA CRUZ DR
Last updated April 25 2019 at 9:45 AM

160 VERA CRUZ DR

160 Veracruz Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

160 Veracruz Dr, Palm Valley, FL 32082
Palm Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Ground floor unit with direct entry garage. Perfect location in the heart of Ponte Vedra Beach. Screened in patio with a beautiful preserve view. Ideal green space for pets and humans. All appliances, including washer & dryer. Patio enters/exits from both the living and Bedroom. Open great room to kitchen. High ceilings. Gated community with 2 entry gates. Resort style community amenities: pool, fitness center, and party room. Short distance to beaches and golf courses. Walk to restaurants, groceries,shopping, hair salons, nail salons and local nightlife.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 VERA CRUZ DR have any available units?
160 VERA CRUZ DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Valley, FL.
What amenities does 160 VERA CRUZ DR have?
Some of 160 VERA CRUZ DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 VERA CRUZ DR currently offering any rent specials?
160 VERA CRUZ DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 VERA CRUZ DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 160 VERA CRUZ DR is pet friendly.
Does 160 VERA CRUZ DR offer parking?
Yes, 160 VERA CRUZ DR offers parking.
Does 160 VERA CRUZ DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 160 VERA CRUZ DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 VERA CRUZ DR have a pool?
Yes, 160 VERA CRUZ DR has a pool.
Does 160 VERA CRUZ DR have accessible units?
No, 160 VERA CRUZ DR does not have accessible units.
Does 160 VERA CRUZ DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 160 VERA CRUZ DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 160 VERA CRUZ DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 160 VERA CRUZ DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd
Palm Valley, FL 32082
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way
Palm Valley, FL 32082

Similar Pages

Palm Valley 1 BedroomsPalm Valley 2 Bedrooms
Palm Valley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPalm Valley Apartments with Parking
Palm Valley Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA
St. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLFlagler Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville