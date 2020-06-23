160 CROSSROAD LAKES DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool air conditioning ice maker

Great home overlooking gorgeous lake, very peaceful setting. This 4 bedroom home has a built in desk and cabinets in one bedroom. Spacious master bedroom and bathroom. Kitchen is open to the family room. Very spacious family fits a very large sofa. Almost new washer and dryer. Home has a spacious covered porch and a great summer kitchen. Home has been well cared for never rented always has been owner occupied. Owner will take care of lawn care and pest control. A/C has twice a year care with Donovan .