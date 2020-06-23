All apartments in Palm Valley
160 CROSSROAD LAKES DR
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:34 PM

160 CROSSROAD LAKES DR

160 Crossroad Lakes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

160 Crossroad Lakes Drive, Palm Valley, FL 32082
Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
ice maker
Great home overlooking gorgeous lake, very peaceful setting. This 4 bedroom home has a built in desk and cabinets in one bedroom. Spacious master bedroom and bathroom. Kitchen is open to the family room. Very spacious family fits a very large sofa. Almost new washer and dryer. Home has a spacious covered porch and a great summer kitchen. Home has been well cared for never rented always has been owner occupied. Owner will take care of lawn care and pest control. A/C has twice a year care with Donovan .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

