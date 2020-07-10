155 Vista Grand Court

Amenities

Cute Duplex in Ponte Vedra Beach area for rent! - **AVAILABLE NOW**



Cute duplex in the Ponte Vedra Beach area. This corner unit duplex has a good size fenced-in yard and screened in patio. Large open family/dining room combo. Kitchen has upgraded stainless steel appliances and small eat-in-nook. Master bedroom is a great size with large walk-in tiled shower! Single car attached garage. This home has a septic system, so there is no sewage bill.



Lawncare is included in the rent.



Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease. Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Parkway N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



(RLNE4912755)