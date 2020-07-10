All apartments in Palm Valley
Palm Valley, FL
155 Vista Grand Court
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:45 AM

155 Vista Grand Court

155 Vista Grande Ct · No Longer Available
Location

155 Vista Grande Ct, Palm Valley, FL 32082
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
online portal
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
online portal
pet friendly
Cute Duplex in Ponte Vedra Beach area for rent! - **AVAILABLE NOW**

Cute duplex in the Ponte Vedra Beach area. This corner unit duplex has a good size fenced-in yard and screened in patio. Large open family/dining room combo. Kitchen has upgraded stainless steel appliances and small eat-in-nook. Master bedroom is a great size with large walk-in tiled shower! Single car attached garage. This home has a septic system, so there is no sewage bill.

Lawncare is included in the rent.

Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease. Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

(RLNE4912755)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 Vista Grand Court have any available units?
155 Vista Grand Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Valley, FL.
What amenities does 155 Vista Grand Court have?
Some of 155 Vista Grand Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 Vista Grand Court currently offering any rent specials?
155 Vista Grand Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 Vista Grand Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 155 Vista Grand Court is pet friendly.
Does 155 Vista Grand Court offer parking?
Yes, 155 Vista Grand Court offers parking.
Does 155 Vista Grand Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 Vista Grand Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 Vista Grand Court have a pool?
No, 155 Vista Grand Court does not have a pool.
Does 155 Vista Grand Court have accessible units?
No, 155 Vista Grand Court does not have accessible units.
Does 155 Vista Grand Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 Vista Grand Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 155 Vista Grand Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 155 Vista Grand Court does not have units with air conditioning.
