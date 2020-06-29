142 BERMUDA CT

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking pool tennis court

A PERFECT '10' 3BR/2BA SF HOME approx 1700 SQFTGE.SINGLE FAMILY *NO GARAGE BUT PLENTY OF PARKING AND A SHED IN THE BACKYARDRECENTLY REDONE BY NEW OWNER ..ENCLOSED LANAI HTD/COOLEDNEWER MAHONGANY KITCHEN CABINETS GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT. OWNER HAS METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED THIS HOME. MODEST BACKYARD PRIVATE WOODEN FENCE GATE. BULKHEAD SMALL WATERWAY VIEW.SPLIT BR PLAN PLUS OPEN FLR PLAN LR/DR/FRSUPER COMFORTABLE..MOTIVATED AND NEFOTIATIANLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN..ENTIRE HOME PAINTED THIS WEEK GORGEOUS. BEST 3BR RENTAL IN PV IN THIS PRICE CATEGORY. SAWGRASS TPC COMMUNITY . POOL/ FIELDS / PALMS RESTAURANT/ TENNIS NEARBY FOR TENANTS USE. QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD..CLOSE TO SHOPPING RESTAURANTS AND INTERSTATE ROADS.PERFECT HOME FOR A YEAR LEASE OR MORE!! MUST SEE! DONT MI