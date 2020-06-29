All apartments in Palm Valley
142 BERMUDA CT

142 Bermuda Court · No Longer Available
Location

142 Bermuda Court, Palm Valley, FL 32082
Palm Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
A PERFECT '10' 3BR/2BA SF HOME approx 1700 SQFTGE.SINGLE FAMILY *NO GARAGE BUT PLENTY OF PARKING AND A SHED IN THE BACKYARDRECENTLY REDONE BY NEW OWNER ..ENCLOSED LANAI HTD/COOLEDNEWER MAHONGANY KITCHEN CABINETS GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT. OWNER HAS METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED THIS HOME. MODEST BACKYARD PRIVATE WOODEN FENCE GATE. BULKHEAD SMALL WATERWAY VIEW.SPLIT BR PLAN PLUS OPEN FLR PLAN LR/DR/FRSUPER COMFORTABLE..MOTIVATED AND NEFOTIATIANLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN..ENTIRE HOME PAINTED THIS WEEK GORGEOUS. BEST 3BR RENTAL IN PV IN THIS PRICE CATEGORY. SAWGRASS TPC COMMUNITY . POOL/ FIELDS / PALMS RESTAURANT/ TENNIS NEARBY FOR TENANTS USE. QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD..CLOSE TO SHOPPING RESTAURANTS AND INTERSTATE ROADS.PERFECT HOME FOR A YEAR LEASE OR MORE!! MUST SEE! DONT MI

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

