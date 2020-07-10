All apartments in Palm Valley
13 LOGGERHEAD LN

13 Loggerhead Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13 Loggerhead Lane, Palm Valley, FL 32082
Palm Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Wonderful one story three bedroom two bath townhome in gated Sawgrass Players club with 1 car garage. This home is in Turtleback Crossing and has a resident's only pool, which is steps away from this corner unit. Eat in kitchen, plus dining area, brick fireplace, tiled screened patio; Meyer lemon trees line the walkway. Quiet cul-de-sac location as well, yet convenient to the Players Club sports and playground as well. Unfurnished. Carpet in the bedrooms, tile throughout other living areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 LOGGERHEAD LN have any available units?
13 LOGGERHEAD LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Valley, FL.
What amenities does 13 LOGGERHEAD LN have?
Some of 13 LOGGERHEAD LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 LOGGERHEAD LN currently offering any rent specials?
13 LOGGERHEAD LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 LOGGERHEAD LN pet-friendly?
No, 13 LOGGERHEAD LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Valley.
Does 13 LOGGERHEAD LN offer parking?
Yes, 13 LOGGERHEAD LN offers parking.
Does 13 LOGGERHEAD LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13 LOGGERHEAD LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 LOGGERHEAD LN have a pool?
Yes, 13 LOGGERHEAD LN has a pool.
Does 13 LOGGERHEAD LN have accessible units?
No, 13 LOGGERHEAD LN does not have accessible units.
Does 13 LOGGERHEAD LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 LOGGERHEAD LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 13 LOGGERHEAD LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 LOGGERHEAD LN does not have units with air conditioning.
