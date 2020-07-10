13 LOGGERHEAD LN

Amenities

Wonderful one story three bedroom two bath townhome in gated Sawgrass Players club with 1 car garage. This home is in Turtleback Crossing and has a resident's only pool, which is steps away from this corner unit. Eat in kitchen, plus dining area, brick fireplace, tiled screened patio; Meyer lemon trees line the walkway. Quiet cul-de-sac location as well, yet convenient to the Players Club sports and playground as well. Unfurnished. Carpet in the bedrooms, tile throughout other living areas.