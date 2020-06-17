122 HIDDEN PALMS LN

Amenities

Walk or bike to Mickler's Landing beach access. Gated community consisting of 20 concrete block homes. Absolutely the best location in the complex and bottom floor unit. Kitchen includes beautiful cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, pantry closet, stainless steel appliances and breakfast nook. The spacious master suite has a large walk-in closet, whirlpool garden tub, separate walk-in shower and double vanity. Tile floors all rooms. Screened pavered patio overlooking pond and preserve, very private. 9 foot ceilings and attached garage helps it feel like single family living. Concrete between floors keeps it very quiet. Updated lighting and all custom closets for max storage. Two car garage. Hurricane shutters. Pool, hot tub, and open space for tossing the Frisbee. Sorry, no pets.