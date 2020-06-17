All apartments in Palm Valley
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

122 HIDDEN PALMS LN

122 Hidden Palms Lane · No Longer Available
Location

122 Hidden Palms Lane, Palm Valley, FL 32082
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Walk or bike to Mickler's Landing beach access. Gated community consisting of 20 concrete block homes. Absolutely the best location in the complex and bottom floor unit. Kitchen includes beautiful cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, pantry closet, stainless steel appliances and breakfast nook. The spacious master suite has a large walk-in closet, whirlpool garden tub, separate walk-in shower and double vanity. Tile floors all rooms. Screened pavered patio overlooking pond and preserve, very private. 9 foot ceilings and attached garage helps it feel like single family living. Concrete between floors keeps it very quiet. Updated lighting and all custom closets for max storage. Two car garage. Hurricane shutters. Pool, hot tub, and open space for tossing the Frisbee. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 HIDDEN PALMS LN have any available units?
122 HIDDEN PALMS LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Valley, FL.
What amenities does 122 HIDDEN PALMS LN have?
Some of 122 HIDDEN PALMS LN's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 HIDDEN PALMS LN currently offering any rent specials?
122 HIDDEN PALMS LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 HIDDEN PALMS LN pet-friendly?
No, 122 HIDDEN PALMS LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Valley.
Does 122 HIDDEN PALMS LN offer parking?
Yes, 122 HIDDEN PALMS LN does offer parking.
Does 122 HIDDEN PALMS LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 HIDDEN PALMS LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 HIDDEN PALMS LN have a pool?
Yes, 122 HIDDEN PALMS LN has a pool.
Does 122 HIDDEN PALMS LN have accessible units?
No, 122 HIDDEN PALMS LN does not have accessible units.
Does 122 HIDDEN PALMS LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 122 HIDDEN PALMS LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 122 HIDDEN PALMS LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 HIDDEN PALMS LN does not have units with air conditioning.
